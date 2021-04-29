ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Mana Book] Final Fantasy Encyclopédie Memorial vol 3
Final Fantasy : Encyclopédie officielle Memorial Ultimania Vol.3, arrive après 3 ans d'attente, toujours chez Mana Books.



Ça sera disponible le 1er Juillet 2021

Fnac
Amazon
Fnac
Amazon
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    sorakairi86
    posted the 04/29/2021 at 10:45 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    noishe posted the 04/29/2021 at 11:22 AM
    Je pensais que ça sortirait jamais
    Sympa le fourreau en bonus
    retrostew posted the 04/29/2021 at 01:58 PM
    Oh génial, enfin...
    sorakairi86 posted the 04/29/2021 at 02:07 PM
    Cool bonne nouvelle
    cort posted the 04/29/2021 at 02:09 PM
    Dommage qu'on trouve plus le 1er a prix normal quoi.
