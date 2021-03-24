ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Judgment passe à 29.99€
Le jeu Judgment passe actuellement à 29.99€ lieu de 39.99€ sur Amazon.



Le jeu sera disponible le 23 Avril 2021 sur XBOX et PS5.

Amazon 29.99€
Fnac 39.99€
https://amzn.to/2QqpHxw
    posted the 03/24/2021 at 07:29 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    vfries posted the 03/24/2021 at 08:55 AM
    Au même prix que sur ps4
    evilchris posted the 03/24/2021 at 09:10 AM
    Pour info je l'ai eu à 24 e€ avec une réduction supplémentaire pour les primes de 5 €
    aros posted the 03/24/2021 at 09:17 AM
    Et sur Xbox One (X), rien ?
    aros posted the 03/24/2021 at 09:18 AM
    Le moteur d'avion de la Ps4Pro, trop peu pour moi (et va savoir les temps de chargements...).
    shincloud posted the 03/24/2021 at 09:43 AM
    aros Nop exclu nouvelle génération, le jeu entier est en temps réel cette fois-ci, 4k et surtout le 60fps
    aros posted the 03/24/2021 at 10:14 AM
    shincloud
    C'est noté ! En tout cas, 30€ pour un prix de " départ ", c'est plutôt encourageant compte tenu que ce ne soit pas un jeu inédit.
    kenchansenpai posted the 03/24/2021 at 10:19 AM
    Bizarre qu'il est pas de patch next gen comme pour Yakuza Like a Dragon..
    shincloud posted the 03/24/2021 at 10:26 AM
    kenchansenpai Le jeu à été retoucher aussi, comme je disait, le jeu est full temps réel, alors que dans la version PS4 tu avait pas mal de séquence cinématique.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/24/2021 at 10:28 AM
    shincloud il est adapté pour la manette PlayStation 5 ?
    shincloud posted the 03/24/2021 at 10:36 AM
    leblogdeshacka Je pense pas, il y a pas de gameplay spécifique sur le jeu
    umibozu posted the 03/24/2021 at 11:13 AM
    C'est toujours plus chère qu'au Japon à moins de 20€
