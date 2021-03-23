ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
409
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4339
visites since opening : 5074885
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Shin Megami Tensei III pour 49.99€ + 5€ en CC
Le jeu Shin Megami Tensei III est maintenant en préco sur la Fnac pour 49.99€, avec 5€ en CC.

Il faudra refaire votre commande pour pouvoir bénéficier des 5€ en CC.





Pour rappel, le jeu sera entièrement traduit en Français.

Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DShin%2BMegami%2BTensei%2BIII%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2021 at 07:04 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    vfries posted the 03/23/2021 at 07:15 PM
    Que 5 euros , je vais attendre le black friday.
    jowy14 posted the 03/23/2021 at 07:47 PM
    Switch ou PS5 ? J’hésite...
    Quelqu’un peut me dire les différences annoncées entre les 2 versions ?
    testament posted the 03/23/2021 at 08:46 PM
    20€ pas plus.
    suzukube posted the 03/23/2021 at 10:29 PM
    jowy14 Switch
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo