[Bon Plan] Game & Watch à 38€
La Game & Watch passe à 39€ sur Amazon au lieu de 49.99€.




Amazon 39€
https://amzn.to/3lIv5Ib
    posted the 03/23/2021 at 11:46 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    ioop posted the 03/23/2021 at 12:01 PM
    le 29/03 à carrefour (en ligne, donc drive) tu payes 44,95€ et il te rembourse 20€ ensuite (pour tes courses ensuite), donc ça reviens à 24,95€ la game & watch
    vfries posted the 03/23/2021 at 12:08 PM
    Les scalpers aiment
    wazaaabi posted the 03/23/2021 at 12:09 PM
    C’est pas forcément un bon plan
    Il est régulièrement en promo dans pas mal de grande surfaces
    gamerdome posted the 03/23/2021 at 12:20 PM
    Franchement ils auraient fait la compile Mario AllStars + World, j'achetais, mais là...
