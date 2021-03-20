profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3656
visites since opening : 4982088
nicolasgourry > blog
[Spécial] Top 10 / PS2 / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 10 PS2




Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois (réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).

Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.

Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS2 choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.

Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS2 Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités.

10 jeux PS2 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés
(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)
Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.

Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS2 choisis) :
Silent Hill 3 (2 Points)
Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons Of Liberty (6 Points)
Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater (7 Points)
Devil May Cry (2 Points)
Shadow of the colossus (5 Points)
Devil May Cry 3 (4 Points)
Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner (4 Points)
Onimusha 2 (2 Points)
Final Fantasy X (4 Points)
God Hand (2 Points)
Gow 1
God of war 2 (3 Points)
Deus Ex
Silent Hill 2 (4 Points)
GTA Vice City (3 Points)
Maximo
Ico
Final Fantasy XII (2 Points)
Colin McRae rally 04
Sly 2 : association de voleurs
Resident Evil 4
Burnout 3 : Takedown (3 Points)
Black
Dragon quest 8
Okami (3 Points)
Gran Turismo 4 (2 Points)
Persona 4
Shadow Heart Covenant
Persona 3
Valkyrie profile 2
Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne
Front Mission 5 Scars Of The War
Xenosaga III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
Shin megami tensei digital devil saga 2
Suikoden III
Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts 2 (2 Points)
Zone Of the Enders
Ace Combat 5 : Squadron Leader
GTA San Andreas (2 Points)
Burnout Revenge
PES 5
Bloody Roar 3
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
Guitar Hero II
Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
Splinter Cell
WipEout Fusion
Resident Evil : Code Veronica X
Gran Turismo 3
Tekken 5
PES 6
Viewtiful Joe
SSX 3
Dead or Alive 2
Tomb Raider Legend
Kya Dark Lineage
Obscure 2
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    plistter
    posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    akiru posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:08 PM
    1_ Silent Hill 3
    2_ MGS2
    3_ MGS 3
    4_ Devil May Cry
    5_ Shadow of the colossus
    6_ Devil May Cry 3
    7_ Zone of the enders 2
    8_ Onimusha 2
    9_ Final Fantasy 10
    10_ God Hand

    J'en oublie sûrement mais ca parait être un top 10 bien honorable haha (j'aurai bien mis Soulcalibur 2 mais bon on peut pas tout mettre)
    gamerdome posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:12 PM
    Gow 1
    Gow 2
    Devil May Cry
    MGS 2
    MGS 3
    Deus Ex
    Silent Hill 2
    GTA Vice City
    Zone of the Enders 2
    Maximo
    couillonchatbis posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:16 PM
    Shadow of the Colossus
    Ico
    Metal gear solid 3 : snake eater
    Final Fantasy XII
    God of war 2
    Silent Hill 2
    Silent Hill 3
    Zone of the enders : the second runner
    Colin McRae rally 04
    Sly 2 : association de voleurs

    Quand on y repense, c'était une génération de dingue
    kirasama87 posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:19 PM
    1-GOW2
    2-Shadow of the colossus
    3-RE4
    4-MGS4
    5-GTA Vice city
    6-Burnout 3
    7-Black
    8-Dragon quest 8
    9-FF12
    9-Okami
    10-GT4
    eldrick posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:27 PM
    1- Persona 4
    2- Shadow Heart Covenant
    3- Silent hill 2
    4- Persona 3
    5- Valkyrie profile 2
    6- Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne
    7- Front Mission 5 Scars Of The War
    8- Xenosaga III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
    9- Shin megami tensei digital devil saga 2
    10- Suikoden III
    liquidus posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:28 PM
    - Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons Of Liberty
    - Kingdom Hearts
    - Kingdom Hearts 2
    - Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner
    - Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
    - Zone Of the Enders
    - Devil May Cry 3
    - Burnout 3 : Takedown
    - Ace Combat 5 : Squadron Leader
    - Gran Turismo 4
    plistter posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:37 PM
    MGS2
    Shadow of the colossus
    Final Fantasy 10
    God Hand
    GTA San Andreas
    Burnout Revenge
    PES 5
    Ôkami
    Bloody Roar 3
    Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
    osga posted the 03/20/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Guitar Hero II
    Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
    Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
    Splinter Cell
    Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons of Liberty
    WipEout Fusion
    Silent Hill 2
    Resident Evil : Code Veronica X
    Gran Turismo 3
    Tekken 5
    kevisiano posted the 03/20/2021 at 02:22 PM
    MGS 2
    MGS 3
    GTA San Andreas
    Okami
    Shadow of the Colossus
    PES 6
    Devil May Cry 3
    Onimusha 2
    Final Fantasy X
    Viewtiful Joe
    elenaa posted the 03/20/2021 at 02:46 PM
    1 - Kingdom Hearts 2
    2 - SSX 3
    3 - Devil May Cry 3
    4 - Dead or Alive 2
    5 - GTA Vice City
    6 - Tomb Raider Legend
    7 - Burnout Takedown
    8 - Final Fantasy X
    9 - Kya Dark Lineage
    10 - Obscure 2
    nosphor68 posted the 03/20/2021 at 03:01 PM
    1/ Silent Hill 2
    2/ MGS 3
    3/ Devil May Cry
    4/ GTA 3
    5/ God Of War 1
    6/ Legacy Of Kain : Soul Reaver 2
    7/ Shadow Of The Colossus
    8/ Final Fantasy X
    9/ Jak & Daxter
    10/ Gran Turismo 4

    Voilà pour mon Top 10 PS2
    kraken posted the 03/20/2021 at 03:34 PM
    1. Shadow hearts
    2. Shadow hearts 2
    3. Xenosaga
    4.FfX
    5.Tekken 5
    6.Dbz Budokai 3
    7.Project zero
    8.melty blood act cadenza
    9.Fate unlimited code
    10.burn out takedown
    torotoro59 posted the 03/20/2021 at 03:34 PM
    1/ MGS 3
    2/ MGS 2
    3/ Burnout 3
    4/ dragon quest 8
    5/ silent Hill 2
    6/ ff 10
    7/ GTA san Andreas
    8/ god of war
    9/ ff 12
    10/ Tony Hawks pro skater 3
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo