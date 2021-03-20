Spécial = Top 10 PS2
Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois
(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).
Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS2 choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.
Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS2 Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités
.
10 jeux PS2 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés
(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)
Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.
Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS2 choisis) :
Silent Hill 3 (2 Points)
Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons Of Liberty (6 Points)
Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater (7 Points)
Devil May Cry (2 Points)
Shadow of the colossus (5 Points)
Devil May Cry 3 (4 Points)
Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner (4 Points)
Onimusha 2 (2 Points)
Final Fantasy X (4 Points)
God Hand (2 Points)
Gow 1
God of war 2 (3 Points)
Deus Ex
Silent Hill 2 (4 Points)
GTA Vice City (3 Points)
Maximo
Ico
Final Fantasy XII (2 Points)
Colin McRae rally 04
Sly 2 : association de voleurs
Resident Evil 4
Burnout 3 : Takedown (3 Points)
Black
Dragon quest 8
Okami (3 Points)
Gran Turismo 4 (2 Points)
Persona 4
Shadow Heart Covenant
Persona 3
Valkyrie profile 2
Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne
Front Mission 5 Scars Of The War
Xenosaga III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
Shin megami tensei digital devil saga 2
Suikoden III
Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts 2 (2 Points)
Zone Of the Enders
Ace Combat 5 : Squadron Leader
GTA San Andreas (2 Points)
Burnout Revenge
PES 5
Bloody Roar 3
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
Guitar Hero II
Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
Splinter Cell
WipEout Fusion
Resident Evil : Code Veronica X
Gran Turismo 3
Tekken 5
PES 6
Viewtiful Joe
SSX 3
Dead or Alive 2
Tomb Raider Legend
Kya Dark Lineage
Obscure 2
2_ MGS2
3_ MGS 3
4_ Devil May Cry
5_ Shadow of the colossus
6_ Devil May Cry 3
7_ Zone of the enders 2
8_ Onimusha 2
9_ Final Fantasy 10
10_ God Hand
J'en oublie sûrement mais ca parait être un top 10 bien honorable haha (j'aurai bien mis Soulcalibur 2 mais bon on peut pas tout mettre)
Gow 2
Devil May Cry
MGS 2
MGS 3
Deus Ex
Silent Hill 2
GTA Vice City
Zone of the Enders 2
Maximo
Ico
Metal gear solid 3 : snake eater
Final Fantasy XII
God of war 2
Silent Hill 2
Silent Hill 3
Zone of the enders : the second runner
Colin McRae rally 04
Sly 2 : association de voleurs
Quand on y repense, c'était une génération de dingue
2-Shadow of the colossus
3-RE4
4-MGS4
5-GTA Vice city
6-Burnout 3
7-Black
8-Dragon quest 8
9-FF12
9-Okami
10-GT4
2- Shadow Heart Covenant
3- Silent hill 2
4- Persona 3
5- Valkyrie profile 2
6- Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne
7- Front Mission 5 Scars Of The War
8- Xenosaga III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
9- Shin megami tensei digital devil saga 2
10- Suikoden III
- Kingdom Hearts
- Kingdom Hearts 2
- Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner
- Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
- Zone Of the Enders
- Devil May Cry 3
- Burnout 3 : Takedown
- Ace Combat 5 : Squadron Leader
- Gran Turismo 4
Shadow of the colossus
Final Fantasy 10
God Hand
GTA San Andreas
Burnout Revenge
PES 5
Ôkami
Bloody Roar 3
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
Splinter Cell
Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons of Liberty
WipEout Fusion
Silent Hill 2
Resident Evil : Code Veronica X
Gran Turismo 3
Tekken 5
MGS 3
GTA San Andreas
Okami
Shadow of the Colossus
PES 6
Devil May Cry 3
Onimusha 2
Final Fantasy X
Viewtiful Joe
2 - SSX 3
3 - Devil May Cry 3
4 - Dead or Alive 2
5 - GTA Vice City
6 - Tomb Raider Legend
7 - Burnout Takedown
8 - Final Fantasy X
9 - Kya Dark Lineage
10 - Obscure 2
2/ MGS 3
3/ Devil May Cry
4/ GTA 3
5/ God Of War 1
6/ Legacy Of Kain : Soul Reaver 2
7/ Shadow Of The Colossus
8/ Final Fantasy X
9/ Jak & Daxter
10/ Gran Turismo 4
Voilà pour mon Top 10 PS2
2. Shadow hearts 2
3. Xenosaga
4.FfX
5.Tekken 5
6.Dbz Budokai 3
7.Project zero
8.melty blood act cadenza
9.Fate unlimited code
10.burn out takedown
2/ MGS 2
3/ Burnout 3
4/ dragon quest 8
5/ silent Hill 2
6/ ff 10
7/ GTA san Andreas
8/ god of war
9/ ff 12
10/ Tony Hawks pro skater 3