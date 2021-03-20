Spécial = Top 10 PS2





Mardi Minuit

Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités

10 jeux PS2 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés

Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’àpour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS2 choisis.Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS2 Gamekyo.(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS2 choisis) :Silent Hill 3 (2 Points)Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons Of Liberty (6 Points)Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater (7 Points)Devil May Cry (2 Points)Shadow of the colossus (5 Points)Devil May Cry 3 (4 Points)Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner (4 Points)Onimusha 2 (2 Points)Final Fantasy X (4 Points)God Hand (2 Points)Gow 1God of war 2 (3 Points)Deus ExSilent Hill 2 (4 Points)GTA Vice City (3 Points)MaximoIcoFinal Fantasy XII (2 Points)Colin McRae rally 04Sly 2 : association de voleursResident Evil 4Burnout 3 : Takedown (3 Points)BlackDragon quest 8Okami (3 Points)Gran Turismo 4 (2 Points)Persona 4Shadow Heart CovenantPersona 3Valkyrie profile 2Shin Megami Tensei III : NocturneFront Mission 5 Scars Of The WarXenosaga III: Also Sprach ZarathustraShin megami tensei digital devil saga 2Suikoden IIIKingdom HeartsKingdom Hearts 2 (2 Points)Zone Of the EndersAce Combat 5 : Squadron LeaderGTA San Andreas (2 Points)Burnout RevengePES 5Bloody Roar 3Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3Guitar Hero IIDragon Ball Z Budokai 3Splinter CellWipEout FusionResident Evil : Code Veronica XGran Turismo 3Tekken 5PES 6Viewtiful JoeSSX 3Dead or Alive 2Tomb Raider LegendKya Dark LineageObscure 2