Rainbow Six : Siege
name : Rainbow Six : Siege
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
[Préco] Rainbow Six Siege à 29.99€
Rainbow Six Siege aura un petit prix pour sa version PS5 et Series X|S, 29.99€.




Nouvelle box


Le jeu est d'ores et déjà disponible en préco.

FNAC 29.99€
Cdiscount
Amazon
    posted the 03/15/2021 at 10:53 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    shockadelica posted the 03/15/2021 at 11:26 AM
    J adore ce jeu mais le prix est une blague
    cyr posted the 03/15/2021 at 11:47 AM
    Le jeux est dispo sur PS4/one pratiquement depuis le début...

    M'enfin j'ose espérer que personne achète la New gen pour jouer a la old gen.
