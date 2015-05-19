Décidément, on arrête plus Just for Games, après un gros deal sur les jeux vidéo, voici que le distributeur Français, s'apprête à sortir des coffrets vinyles pour The Witcher III Wild Hunt.
Le coffret avec son effet "smoke" argenté, où l'on retrouvera les musiques de The Witcher, amis aussi des DLC's, Hearts of Stone et Blood and Wine sur quatre vinyles premium de 180g .
Mais ce n'est pas tout, un autre coffret, lui aussi exclusif à la France sera de la partie. Le coffret blanc effet "splattered" rouge sang, exclusivité Fnac.
Voici la méga tracklist des coffrets :
Tracklist de The Witcher 3 Édition Complète :
DISC 1 / SIDE A
1. The Trail (2:49)
2. Geralt of Rivia (2:22)
3. Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)
4. Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)
5. Aen Seidhe (2:36)
6. Commanding the Fury (2:08 )
7. Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)
8. Spikeroog (3:05)
DISC 1 / SIDE B
1. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)
2. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)
3. City of Intrigues (2:06)
4. The Hunter’s Path (2:52)
5. Widow-maker (2:10)
6. The Vagabond (2:47)
7. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)
8. Fate Calls (1:58 )
9. Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)
DISC 2 / SIDE A
1. After the Storm (1:31)
2. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)
3. Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)
4. Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)
5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)
6. The Hunt is Coming (2:05)
7. The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)
8. Ladies of the Woods (1:51)
9. I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)
DISC 2 / SIDE B
1. In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)
2. Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)
3. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)
4. Go for it (1:08 )
5. The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)
6. Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)
7. Words on Wind (2:48 )
8. On Thin Ice (1:37)
9. Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)
Music From Hearts of Stone (Expansion Pack)
DISC 3 / SIDE A
1. Hearts of Stone (2:53)
2. Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)
3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)
4. Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48 )
5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)
6. Mystery Man (2:41)
DISC 3 / SIDE B
1. Breaking In (1:40)
2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)
3. The House of the Borsodis (0:49)
4. The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)
5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)
Music From Blood and Wine (Expansion Pack)
DISC 4 / SIDE A
1. Blood and Wine (2:57)
2. Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)
3. For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)
4. Blood Run (2:01)
5. The Banks of Sansretour (3:58 )
6. Wine Wars (2:04)
7. Vivienne (1:36)
8. Titans of Infamy (1:38 )
DISC 4 / SIDE B
1. On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)
2. Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)
3. The Mandragora (1:53)
4. Tesham Mutna (2:02)
5. Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)
6. The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)
7. Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)
8. The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)
9. Lady of the Lake (1:10)
Fnac
89.99€
Micromania
