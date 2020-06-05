ajouter un tigre
profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
75
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3452
visites since opening : 3828865
leblogdeshacka > blog
Lenticulaire exclusif Fnac pour TLOU II
La Fnac dégaine un bonus de préco pour le jeu The Last of US part II de maboule, avec un lenticulaire exclusif limitée à 500 exemplaires.



Lien FNAC affilié
The Last of US part II
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/06/2020 at 08:52 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (16)
    walterwhite posted the 05/06/2020 at 08:57 PM
    C’est quoi exactement ?
    bladagun posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:01 PM
    Me dit pas que c'est juste l'image marqué the last of us II
    jeanouillz posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:05 PM
    500 ou 5000 ?
    bladagun posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:06 PM
    Parce que juste le titre qui bouge RAF sérieux...
    derno posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:06 PM
    quand je cherche lenticulaire je tombe sur les images changeante selon qu'on regarde à gauche ou a droite ou des sortes de lampes torche...je doute que ça soit ça^^
    c'est pas clair cette histoire.
    ni2bo2 posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:10 PM
    Le lenticulaire est bien l'effet d'avoir 2 images superposées, visibles selon l'orientation.

    Ici il ne parle même pas de boîtier avec jaquette lenticulaire à l'instar de re2 remake sur Amazon.

    Donc pour moi ce n'est que ce petit flyer/carte....

    Pas de quoi repasser commande donc...
    idd posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:10 PM
    quand on regarde les images liées au produit sur fnac, y a 2 arts du jeu, donc je pense que c'est un lenticulaire avec 2 images, on voit l'une ou l'autre selon l'anglede vision, et y en a 5000. Voila.
    graamm posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:12 PM
    La version lenticulaire de Resident Evil 2 Remake en vidéo : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jDW0Ut2XIYU&t=3m20s

    La version lenticulaire de TLOU II propose ces 2 images :
    Image 1 : https://static.blog4ever.com/2018/09/848202/big_1520-1_8614763.jpg
    Image 2 : https://static.blog4ever.com/2018/09/848202/1520-2_8614764.jpg
    guiguif posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:16 PM
    Ouais juste une image, pas une jaquette.... donc le bonus de maboule heu lol quoi
    ioop posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:16 PM
    je garde ma commande à 59,99€ + 20€ offerts

    5€ pour ça, ça fait cher
    victorsagat posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:17 PM
    Un quoi
    losz posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:21 PM
    Ouais bien bidon le bonus
    rendan posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:39 PM
    Y'en as ils s'emballent pour pas grand chose..
    frz posted the 05/06/2020 at 09:49 PM
    En général les bonus de préco FNAC sont bien bidon (l'écusson FF7R par exemple). Aucun intérêt.
    rebellion posted the 05/06/2020 at 10:03 PM
    de maboule

    mrvince posted the 05/06/2020 at 10:04 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoB36zxT940
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre