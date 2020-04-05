ajouter un tigre
profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
75
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3441
visites since opening : 3816291
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Une édition spéciale The Last of US part II
Une édition spéciale et exclusive à Amazon vient d'arriver en préco pour le jeu The Last of US part II



Cette édition propose une steelbook exclusif


Lien affilié
The Last of US part II 72€
https://www.amazon.fr/s/ref=as_li_ss_tl?k=the+last+of+us+2&__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=3562G8N6YZ9UF&sprefix=The+last,aps,176&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_8&linkCode=ll2&tag=shacka032-21&linkId=f2239f515de308cd9c7039edffaa1435&language=fr_FR
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:30 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    niflheim posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:47 PM
    Merci de l'info, pendant un moment j'ai cru que le steelbook était le même que dans l'édition collector, mais pas vraiment.

    J'ai aussi pris celui-ci qui est sympa.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:52 PM
    niflheim sympa comme steelbook
    J'ai hâte de jouer au jeu
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:24 PM
    Hum j'hésite, sachant qu'à la fnac il y a 20 euros de CC et que le prix va baisser.
    jaysennnin posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:45 PM
    ah je pensais que c'était une édition spéciale "spoiler free"
    niflheim posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:57 PM
    Derrière c'est Joel qui est représenté https://www.ebay.fr/itm/Pre-Order-The-Last-of-Us-Part-II-2-European-Exclusive-Steelbook-G2-Sony-PS4/184220116440?hash=item2ae45fe5d8:g:9WwAAOSwNANedhAm

    C'était à prévoir, certains vont en profiter pour vendre uniquement le steelbook à des prix dérisoires. Comme dernièrement le magnifique collector de Streets of Rage 4, certains l'ont acheté sur Limited Run uniquement dans le but de le revendre le double, voir plus.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre