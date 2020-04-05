accueil
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
[Préco] Une édition spéciale The Last of US part II
Une édition spéciale et exclusive à Amazon vient d'arriver en préco pour le jeu The Last of US part II
Cette édition propose une steelbook exclusif
Lien affilié
The Last of US part II
72€
https://www.amazon.fr/s/ref=as_li_ss_tl?k=the+last+of+us+2&__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=3562G8N6YZ9UF&sprefix=The+last,aps,176&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_8&linkCode=ll2&tag=shacka032-21&linkId=f2239f515de308cd9c7039edffaa1435&language=fr_FR
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:30 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
niflheim
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 01:47 PM
Merci de l'info, pendant un moment j'ai cru que le steelbook était le même que dans l'édition collector, mais pas vraiment.
J'ai aussi pris
celui-ci
qui est sympa.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 01:52 PM
niflheim
sympa comme steelbook
J'ai hâte de jouer au jeu
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 02:24 PM
Hum j'hésite, sachant qu'à la fnac il y a 20 euros de CC et que le prix va baisser.
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 02:45 PM
ah je pensais que c'était une édition spéciale "spoiler free"
niflheim
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 02:57 PM
Derrière c'est Joel qui est représenté
https://www.ebay.fr/itm/Pre-Order-The-Last-of-Us-Part-II-2-European-Exclusive-Steelbook-G2-Sony-PS4/184220116440?hash=item2ae45fe5d8:g:9WwAAOSwNANedhAm
C'était à prévoir, certains vont en profiter pour vendre uniquement le steelbook à des prix dérisoires. Comme dernièrement le magnifique collector de Streets of Rage 4, certains l'ont acheté sur Limited Run uniquement dans le but de le revendre le double, voir plus.
J'ai aussi pris celui-ci qui est sympa.
J'ai hâte de jouer au jeu
C'était à prévoir, certains vont en profiter pour vendre uniquement le steelbook à des prix dérisoires. Comme dernièrement le magnifique collector de Streets of Rage 4, certains l'ont acheté sur Limited Run uniquement dans le but de le revendre le double, voir plus.