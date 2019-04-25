Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Days Gone
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/26/2019
link49
Achat : Mon premier jeu Ps4 de l'année
Achats


J'ai pris l'Edition Collector du jeu Days Gone :



La figurine est pas trop moche je trouve :



J'avais peur que le jeu soit en deçà sur la première Ps4, mais je suis rassuré :











Dommage cependant que les temps de chargement soient assez longs, tout comme l'installation, qui m'a pris plus de 5 heures...

Source : member15179.html
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:05 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    ducknsexe posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:08 PM
    J attend ton avis sur ce jeu. Tu nous dira ce que tu en pense.
    gemini posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:08 PM
    Installation 5h? Il y a un soucis la lol. Tu comptes le telechargement du patch....... Installation en 20 min perso. Et le patch ça a été rapide,
    Tout dépend de ta connexion.
    ioop posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:09 PM
    Juste pour les hordes, ça m'intéresse mais je sais que je ne vais pas le terminer, il va vite me soûler ... j'attends de le trouver à 30€, quitte à le revendre 25€ plus tard, j'aurai quasi rien perdu
    warminos posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:10 PM
    Ah ouai carrément le collector, stylé
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:10 PM
    5 heures !!
    Moi ça m'a pris 20 minutes max, tu as une co pourrie !
    misterpixel posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:12 PM
    Le collector (Deacon) est vraiment laid, les yeux en tout cas, ça vaut clairement pas celle-là: https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/17/4/1556226494-d5a5iwtx4ae3psq.jpeg

    Sinon pour l'histoire apparemment faut bien suivre: https://mobile.twitter.com/PS4_Trophies/status/1121436974823411712 La plupart j'imagine en plus d'avoir le jeu non patché (pas leur faute il y a encore eu un patch aujourd'hui) ont dû rusher et manquer une partie de son histoire, j'aurais la réponse manette en main en tout cas.

    Pour télécharger 9 Go j'avais 90 minutes perso leblogdeshacka
    victornewman posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:15 PM
    leblogdeshacka moi 7h :'(
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:17 PM
    victornewman Merde, tu as galéré toi aussi

    misterpixel ça passe 90 minutes, c'est mieux que 5 et 7h

    La figurine que tu montre, j'ai fais un article et effectivement, elle est sublime
    misterpixel posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:19 PM
    leblogdeshacka Ouais mais 9 Go.

    Ouais mais elle coûte un poumons
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:23 PM
    misterpixel J'ai pas vu le prix
    Je suis passé à la fibre il y a pas longtemps, ça change la vie
