accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
48
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
gpx
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
cort
,
trungz
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
sora78
,
lez93
,
shiroyashagin
,
spawnini
,
diablass59
,
jwolf
,
ravyxxs
,
kevisiano
,
serialgamer7
,
leonr4
,
link49
,
ghostspartacus
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
jenicris
,
torotoro59
,
shanks
,
jojoplay4
,
musicallyhack
,
escobar
,
eldren
,
kira93
,
jasonm
,
redmi31
,
binou87
,
rayzorx09
,
tolgafury
,
lightning
,
misterpixel
,
spilner
,
biboys
,
roxloud
,
onykarts
,
chester
,
kamikaze1985
,
aym
,
axlenz
,
makotoniijima
,
aros
,
gemini
name :
Days Gone
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/26/2019
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
432
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3fromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
suzukube
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
haorus
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18100
visites since opening :
24760982
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Achat : Mon premier jeu Ps4 de l'année
Achats
J'ai pris l'Edition Collector du jeu Days Gone :
La figurine est pas trop moche je trouve :
J'avais peur que le jeu soit en deçà sur la première Ps4, mais je suis rassuré :
Dommage cependant que les temps de chargement soient assez longs, tout comme l'installation, qui m'a pris plus de 5 heures...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:05 PM by
link49
comments (
10
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:08 PM
J attend ton avis sur ce jeu. Tu nous dira ce que tu en pense.
gemini
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:08 PM
Installation 5h? Il y a un soucis la lol. Tu comptes le telechargement du patch....... Installation en 20 min perso. Et le patch ça a été rapide,
Tout dépend de ta connexion.
ioop
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:09 PM
Juste pour les hordes, ça m'intéresse mais je sais que je ne vais pas le terminer, il va vite me soûler ... j'attends de le trouver à 30€, quitte à le revendre 25€ plus tard, j'aurai quasi rien perdu
warminos
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:10 PM
Ah ouai carrément le collector, stylé
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:10 PM
5 heures !!
Moi ça m'a pris 20 minutes max, tu as une co pourrie !
misterpixel
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:12 PM
Le collector (Deacon) est vraiment laid, les yeux en tout cas, ça vaut clairement pas celle-là:
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/17/4/1556226494-d5a5iwtx4ae3psq.jpeg
Sinon pour l'histoire apparemment faut bien suivre:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PS4_Trophies/status/1121436974823411712
La plupart j'imagine en plus d'avoir le jeu non patché (pas leur faute il y a encore eu un patch aujourd'hui) ont dû rusher et manquer une partie de son histoire, j'aurais la réponse manette en main en tout cas.
Pour télécharger 9 Go j'avais 90 minutes perso
leblogdeshacka
victornewman
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:15 PM
leblogdeshacka
moi 7h :'(
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:17 PM
victornewman
Merde, tu as galéré toi aussi
misterpixel
ça passe 90 minutes, c'est mieux que 5 et 7h
La figurine que tu montre, j'ai fais un article et effectivement, elle est sublime
misterpixel
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:19 PM
leblogdeshacka
Ouais mais 9 Go.
Ouais mais elle coûte un poumons
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 09:23 PM
misterpixel
J'ai pas vu le prix
Je suis passé à la fibre il y a pas longtemps, ça change la vie
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Tout dépend de ta connexion.
Moi ça m'a pris 20 minutes max, tu as une co pourrie !
Sinon pour l'histoire apparemment faut bien suivre: https://mobile.twitter.com/PS4_Trophies/status/1121436974823411712 La plupart j'imagine en plus d'avoir le jeu non patché (pas leur faute il y a encore eu un patch aujourd'hui) ont dû rusher et manquer une partie de son histoire, j'aurais la réponse manette en main en tout cas.
Pour télécharger 9 Go j'avais 90 minutes perso leblogdeshacka
misterpixel ça passe 90 minutes, c'est mieux que 5 et 7h
La figurine que tu montre, j'ai fais un article et effectivement, elle est sublime
Ouais mais elle coûte un poumons
Je suis passé à la fibre il y a pas longtemps, ça change la vie