accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
hyoga57
,
eldren
,
runrunsekai
,
diablass59
,
aros
,
samlokal
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
minx
,
gpx
name :
Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
433
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
suzukube
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
haorus
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
torotoro59
,
ocarinak
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18034
visites since opening :
24430992
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Nintendo Switch : Un portage, avec du contenu Tales of Vesperia
Multi
Voici une Information autour du jeu Tales of Vesperia :
Bandai Namco annonce que le jeu God Eater 3 sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 12 juillet prochain aux USA et en Europe :
Des costumes à l'effigie du jeu Tales of Vesperia seront offerts en bonus de réservation :
A noter que le Japon aura accès au jeu une journée avant, le 11 juillet donc....
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-eater-3-coming-to-switch-on-july-12th-with-vesperia-exclusive-content.110931/#lg=_xfUid-1-1554991732&slide=0
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:13 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:14 PM
" vas casser sa tirelire " .
suikoden
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:16 PM
Oh cool je voulais jouer à God Eater 3 mais trop de jeux, du coup j'ai une bonen raison d'attendre un peu ^^
link49
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:18 PM
Suikoden
Attend de voir le prix avant de sauter de joie...
shido
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:23 PM
Pourquoi le sortir en même temps quand tu peux le ressortir plus tard a prix canon ( a moins que ) . Y a pas a dire, ils sont malin les mecs
aros
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:24 PM
Je suis vraiment navré de ne pas avoir soutenu cette licence que j'adore, vraiment, mais passer de la Vita, une expérience portable, à salon, ça me faisait vraiment chié, j'ai donc attendu avec espoir une sortie Switch et bon dieu, merci !!!
Take my money! Bandai Namco !
link49
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:27 PM
Par contre, je ne sais plus si le jeu sur PsVita était traduit ou pas. A moins que je confonde avec une autre série, Toukiden Kiwami de mémoire...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:34 PM
Les tiers sont pas présent soit disant sur console Nintendo, Bandai Namco démontre encore le contraire sur Switch.
link49
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:35 PM
Je viens de voir que le jeu sortira en Europe le 12 juillet également. Je l'ajoute...
hyoga57
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:46 PM
link49
Oui il était traduit, je te l'avais même conseillé à l'époque...
nicolasgourry
Bandai Namco à toujours soutenu les consoles Nintendo, même la Wii U...
hyoga57
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:49 PM
aros
Quand on soutient une licence, on l'achète et ce qu'importe le support...
birmou
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 02:52 PM
Cool j'avais peur de faire l'impasse sur le 3.
kuroni
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 03:14 PM
Pas étonnant.
nicolasgourry
Tu fais semblant de ne pas savoir de quels jeux on parle ou bien... ?
Sinon file nous la date de sortie de Cyberpunk et Red Dead 2 sur Switch.
shido
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 03:34 PM
hyoga57
a moins d'etre un fanboy
axlenz
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 03:41 PM
kuroni
Sinon file nous la date de sortie de Cyberpunk et Red Dead 2 sur Switch.
Encore au stade à poser ce genre de question
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 03:54 PM
kuroni
""u fais semblant de ne pas savoir de quels jeux on parle ou bien... ?" je te retourne la question
C'est bien connu que Red Dead 2 et Cyberpunk 2077 sont des jeux Bandai Namco et qu'il y a que ça en jeux tiers.
kuroni
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:00 PM
nicolasgourry
C est donc une confirmation. Tu fais semblant de ne pas comprendre.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:03 PM
kuroni
Si maintenant tu te parles à toi même, je peux rien y faire
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Take my money! Bandai Namco !
nicolasgourry Bandai Namco à toujours soutenu les consoles Nintendo, même la Wii U...
nicolasgourry Tu fais semblant de ne pas savoir de quels jeux on parle ou bien... ?
Sinon file nous la date de sortie de Cyberpunk et Red Dead 2 sur Switch.
Encore au stade à poser ce genre de question
C'est bien connu que Red Dead 2 et Cyberpunk 2077 sont des jeux Bandai Namco et qu'il y a que ça en jeux tiers.
C est donc une confirmation. Tu fais semblant de ne pas comprendre.