Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
name : Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
Nintendo Switch : Un portage, avec du contenu Tales of Vesperia
Multi


Voici une Information autour du jeu Tales of Vesperia :



Bandai Namco annonce que le jeu God Eater 3 sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 12 juillet prochain aux USA et en Europe :



Des costumes à l'effigie du jeu Tales of Vesperia seront offerts en bonus de réservation :



A noter que le Japon aura accès au jeu une journée avant, le 11 juillet donc....

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-eater-3-coming-to-switch-on-july-12th-with-vesperia-exclusive-content.110931/#lg=_xfUid-1-1554991732&slide=0
    posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:13 PM by link49
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:14 PM
    " vas casser sa tirelire " .
    suikoden posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:16 PM
    Oh cool je voulais jouer à God Eater 3 mais trop de jeux, du coup j'ai une bonen raison d'attendre un peu ^^
    link49 posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:18 PM
    Suikoden Attend de voir le prix avant de sauter de joie...
    shido posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:23 PM
    Pourquoi le sortir en même temps quand tu peux le ressortir plus tard a prix canon ( a moins que ) . Y a pas a dire, ils sont malin les mecs
    aros posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:24 PM
    Je suis vraiment navré de ne pas avoir soutenu cette licence que j'adore, vraiment, mais passer de la Vita, une expérience portable, à salon, ça me faisait vraiment chié, j'ai donc attendu avec espoir une sortie Switch et bon dieu, merci !!!
    Take my money! Bandai Namco !
    link49 posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:27 PM
    Par contre, je ne sais plus si le jeu sur PsVita était traduit ou pas. A moins que je confonde avec une autre série, Toukiden Kiwami de mémoire...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:34 PM
    Les tiers sont pas présent soit disant sur console Nintendo, Bandai Namco démontre encore le contraire sur Switch.
    link49 posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:35 PM
    Je viens de voir que le jeu sortira en Europe le 12 juillet également. Je l'ajoute...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:46 PM
    link49 Oui il était traduit, je te l'avais même conseillé à l'époque...

    nicolasgourry Bandai Namco à toujours soutenu les consoles Nintendo, même la Wii U...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:49 PM
    aros Quand on soutient une licence, on l'achète et ce qu'importe le support...
    birmou posted the 04/11/2019 at 02:52 PM
    Cool j'avais peur de faire l'impasse sur le 3.
    kuroni posted the 04/11/2019 at 03:14 PM
    Pas étonnant.

    nicolasgourry Tu fais semblant de ne pas savoir de quels jeux on parle ou bien... ?

    Sinon file nous la date de sortie de Cyberpunk et Red Dead 2 sur Switch.
    shido posted the 04/11/2019 at 03:34 PM
    hyoga57 a moins d'etre un fanboy
    axlenz posted the 04/11/2019 at 03:41 PM
    kuroni Sinon file nous la date de sortie de Cyberpunk et Red Dead 2 sur Switch.

    Encore au stade à poser ce genre de question
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/11/2019 at 03:54 PM
    kuroni ""u fais semblant de ne pas savoir de quels jeux on parle ou bien... ?" je te retourne la question
    C'est bien connu que Red Dead 2 et Cyberpunk 2077 sont des jeux Bandai Namco et qu'il y a que ça en jeux tiers.
    kuroni posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:00 PM
    nicolasgourry
    C est donc une confirmation. Tu fais semblant de ne pas comprendre.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:03 PM
    kuroni Si maintenant tu te parles à toi même, je peux rien y faire
