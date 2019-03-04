Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Yoshi's Crafted World
name : Yoshi's Crafted World
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (local)
european release date : 03/29/2019
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Top Japon : Clap de fin pour de Media Create…
Classements




Voici le Top Famitsu allant du 25 au 31 mars 2019 :

01./00. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) - 50.007 / NEW
02./01. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) - 44.139 / 194.860 (-71%)
03./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 19.349 / 2.992.376 (-5%)
04./09. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 15.238 / 547.987 (-1%)
05./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 13.667 / 707.567 (+9%)
06./00. [PS4] Winning Post 9 (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.28} (¥8.800) - 12.130 / NEW
07./13. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.889 / 2.236.865 (+4%)
08./02. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) - 9.750 / 90.978 (-88%)
09./14. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 9.227 / 1.479.158 (-5%)
10./17. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 8.706 / 3.020.833 (+14%)

Le jeu Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice sur Ps4 perd une place, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe gagne cinq places, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gagne quatre places, Pokemon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! gagne cinq places, Splatoon 2 gagne sept places et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagne six places…

Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :

02. Nintendo Switch : 49 852
01 . Ps4 : 23 863
03 . 3DS : 5 056
04 . PsVita : 717
05 . Xbox One : 92

Source : https://www.famitsu.com/news/201904/03174274.html
    tags :
    posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:04 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    churos45 posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:06 PM
    Sekiro est premier ou deuxième ?
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:08 PM
    Churos45 Deuxième, effectivement...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:10 PM
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 19.349 / 2.992.376 (-5%) / Bientôt 3 Million !
    Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 13.667 / 707.567 (+9%) / 700 000 quand même !
    Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! (Pokemon Co.) - 9.227 / 1.479.158 (-5%) / Pas si mal 1,5 million (prochainement).
    jenicris posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Pas top pour Yoshi.
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Nicolasgourry Par contre, on ne verra plus Zelda : Breath of the Wild, puisque Famitsu dévoile un Top 10...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:12 PM
    link49 quoique, en fin d'année, ça peut revenir dans le top 10, Nintendo et les fins d'années (surtout avec l'arrivée du Remake).
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:13 PM
    Nicolasgourry Avant même. En été, c'est calme, et il y a souvent un Top 10 100% Nintendo...
