Voici le Top Famitsu allant du 25 au 31 mars 2019 :
01./00. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) - 50.007 / NEW
02./01. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) - 44.139 / 194.860 (-71%)
03./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 19.349 / 2.992.376 (-5%)
04./09. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 15.238 / 547.987 (-1%)
05./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 13.667 / 707.567 (+9%)
06./00. [PS4] Winning Post 9 (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.28} (¥8.800) - 12.130 / NEW
07./13. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.889 / 2.236.865 (+4%)
08./02. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) - 9.750 / 90.978 (-88%)
09./14. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 9.227 / 1.479.158 (-5%)
10./17. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 8.706 / 3.020.833 (+14%)
Le jeu Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice sur Ps4 perd une place, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe gagne cinq places, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gagne quatre places, Pokemon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! gagne cinq places, Splatoon 2 gagne sept places et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagne six places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
02. Nintendo Switch : 49 852
01 . Ps4 : 23 863
03 . 3DS : 5 056
04 . PsVita : 717
05 . Xbox One : 92
Source : https://www.famitsu.com/news/201904/03174274.html
posted the 04/03/2019 at 01:04 PM
Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 13.667 / 707.567 (+9%) / 700 000 quand même !
Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! (Pokemon Co.) - 9.227 / 1.479.158 (-5%) / Pas si mal 1,5 million (prochainement).