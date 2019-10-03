accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Devil May Cry 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
profile
416
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
articles :
link49
Achat Xbox One : La version la moins censurée
Achats
J'ai pris le jeu Devil May Cry 5 :
Je suis pas très fan de la Saga, peut-être parce que je l'ai connu dernièrement :
Mais j'ai adoré cet Opus :
Et pour finir, quelques images :
Par contre, je trouve ça étrange qu'on ne peut pas mettre Pause durant les cinématiques...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:32 AM by
link49
comments (
20
)
foxstep
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 07:35 AM
Tiens le as* de Nero est censuré sur la jaquette Xbox One.
link49
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 07:37 AM
Par contre, pour les cinématiques, c'est le cas sur tous les supports ou que sur Xbox One...
oenomaus
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 07:50 AM
Le mode pause te fait passer la cinématique
Pour ma part je l'ai fini hier, je me suis bien amusé dessus.
Un bon défouloir
fredone
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:12 AM
foxstep
Bien vu
Tu m'as fait remonté pour vérifier.
link49
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:13 AM
Oenomaus
J'espère un patch pour corriger ça...
kuroni
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:18 AM
Version "moins" censurée.
weepangel
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:35 AM
link49
La version One est censurée aussi. Cela concerne toutes les versions occidentales, PC/One/PS4, mais la PS4 l'est un peu plus pour on ne sait quelles raisons.
link49
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:37 AM
Weepangel
Autant pour moi, je ne savais pas...
thedoctor
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:39 AM
Censuré avec un pegi 18 ?
oenomaus
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:49 AM
weepangel
En quoi la version one est censurée ?
misterpixel
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:49 AM
Mais tu dois te lever et brancher la console pour jouer, c'est la merde ça.
foxstep
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:56 AM
fredone
crimson7
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:01 AM
weepangel
Non, toute les versions tout court, même asiatique, du coup comme il n'y a pas de version sans cette scène "censuré" de Lady, au final il est difficile de parler de censure, surtout quand toutes les versions sont identiques sur ce point et qu'il n'y a pas la cinématique sans cette censure nul part.
Par contre la version ps4 est bien censuré en occident, car pour les autres versions il y a la scène de Trish non censuré.
kuroni
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:01 AM
oenomaus
There is another one in which a character appears naked from behind (with a direct camera angle that shows a bit more). This scene is censored with the aforementioned light on every platform and region.
https://twinfinite.net/2019/03/devil-may-cry-5-censored-ps4/
warminos
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:02 AM
Il est bien sympa, j’avais du mal avec les combos au début mais ça commence à rentrer.
oenomaus
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:05 AM
kuroni
ok merci
anakaris
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:33 AM
Alors, d'un côté je ne cautionne pas la censure qui sans être forcément abusive est quand même un peu con (on censure le bout de fesse d'une meuf mais par contre les litres de sang de démons qu'on décapite ça va ? ).
Mais d'un autre côté, les gens qui en font tout un scandale parce que dans DEVIL MAY CRY ils ont censuré un bout de miche à l'air, comme si on achetait Devil May Cry pour ça, plutôt que pour la nervosité des combat, le charisme des personnage et la direction artistique gothique-machine-chose de toute beauté.
link49
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:41 AM
Crimson7
Dommage je trouve, mais ça n'empêchera pas au jeu d'être excellent...
crimson7
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:54 AM
link49
Bien sûr, c'est juste dommage car ça ne devrait pas exister, mais d'un autre côté ça ne touche à rien d'autre qu'une cinématique.
link49
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:56 AM
Crimson7
Oui, donc ça reste un petit détail qui ne nuira pas à l'ensemble...
