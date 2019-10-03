Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Devil May Cry 5
11
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
link49
Achat Xbox One : La version la moins censurée
Achats


J'ai pris le jeu Devil May Cry 5 :



Je suis pas très fan de la Saga, peut-être parce que je l'ai connu dernièrement :



Mais j'ai adoré cet Opus :



Et pour finir, quelques images :

















Par contre, je trouve ça étrange qu'on ne peut pas mettre Pause durant les cinématiques...

    posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:32 AM by link49
    comments (20)
    foxstep posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:35 AM
    Tiens le as* de Nero est censuré sur la jaquette Xbox One.
    link49 posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:37 AM
    Par contre, pour les cinématiques, c'est le cas sur tous les supports ou que sur Xbox One...
    oenomaus posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:50 AM
    Le mode pause te fait passer la cinématique

    Pour ma part je l'ai fini hier, je me suis bien amusé dessus.
    Un bon défouloir
    fredone posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:12 AM
    foxstep
    Bien vu
    Tu m'as fait remonté pour vérifier.
    link49 posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:13 AM
    Oenomaus J'espère un patch pour corriger ça...
    kuroni posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:18 AM
    Version "moins" censurée.
    weepangel posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:35 AM
    link49 La version One est censurée aussi. Cela concerne toutes les versions occidentales, PC/One/PS4, mais la PS4 l'est un peu plus pour on ne sait quelles raisons.
    link49 posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:37 AM
    Weepangel Autant pour moi, je ne savais pas...
    thedoctor posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:39 AM
    Censuré avec un pegi 18 ?
    oenomaus posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:49 AM
    weepangel En quoi la version one est censurée ?
    misterpixel posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:49 AM
    Mais tu dois te lever et brancher la console pour jouer, c'est la merde ça.
    foxstep posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:56 AM
    fredone
    crimson7 posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:01 AM
    weepangel Non, toute les versions tout court, même asiatique, du coup comme il n'y a pas de version sans cette scène "censuré" de Lady, au final il est difficile de parler de censure, surtout quand toutes les versions sont identiques sur ce point et qu'il n'y a pas la cinématique sans cette censure nul part.

    Par contre la version ps4 est bien censuré en occident, car pour les autres versions il y a la scène de Trish non censuré.
    kuroni posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:01 AM
    oenomaus There is another one in which a character appears naked from behind (with a direct camera angle that shows a bit more). This scene is censored with the aforementioned light on every platform and region.


    https://twinfinite.net/2019/03/devil-may-cry-5-censored-ps4/
    warminos posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:02 AM
    Il est bien sympa, j’avais du mal avec les combos au début mais ça commence à rentrer.
    oenomaus posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:05 AM
    kuroni ok merci
    anakaris posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:33 AM
    Alors, d'un côté je ne cautionne pas la censure qui sans être forcément abusive est quand même un peu con (on censure le bout de fesse d'une meuf mais par contre les litres de sang de démons qu'on décapite ça va ? ).

    Mais d'un autre côté, les gens qui en font tout un scandale parce que dans DEVIL MAY CRY ils ont censuré un bout de miche à l'air, comme si on achetait Devil May Cry pour ça, plutôt que pour la nervosité des combat, le charisme des personnage et la direction artistique gothique-machine-chose de toute beauté.
    link49 posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:41 AM
    Crimson7 Dommage je trouve, mais ça n'empêchera pas au jeu d'être excellent...
    crimson7 posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:54 AM
    link49 Bien sûr, c'est juste dommage car ça ne devrait pas exister, mais d'un autre côté ça ne touche à rien d'autre qu'une cinématique.
    link49 posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:56 AM
    Crimson7 Oui, donc ça reste un petit détail qui ne nuira pas à l'ensemble...
