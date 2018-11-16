Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Kingdom Hearts III : Square-Enix dévoile de nouvelles images
Kingdom Hearts


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :



On commence avec le Mode de Raiponce :






















Puis le monde de Winnie l’Ourson :



















Et pour finir :











Un peu de Maléfique :





Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.khinsider.com/news/Get-Tangled-up-with-our-first-look-at-Mother-Gothel-more-100-Acre-Woods-renders-and-more-13854
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:32 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    rbz posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:38 PM
    sora dénote de ouf ( couleurs & outline) avec le monde de winny dans cet opus
    chiotgamer posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:40 PM
    Rbz Avec le monde de Xi Jinping tu veux dire ?
    link49 posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Je précise que j'ai pas tout mis, pour éviter de spoiler un personnage. Au cas où...
    jenicris posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Ce jeu.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:46 PM
    link49 Je m' en fiche , tu peux me l' envoyer en MP si te plaît ?
    link49 posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:48 PM
    Darkxehanort94 Il suffit de cliquer sur le lien en source en bas de l’article...
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:56 PM
    jenicris L'année 2019 va bien commencer
    melkaba posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:59 PM
    La dernière semaine de janvier va être teeeeelllement longue....
    xenofamicom posted the 11/16/2018 at 01:02 PM
    Je ne suis pas client des Kingdom Hearts et je comprend l'attente des joueurs ... mais j'ai du mal à comprendre que personne ne pousse une gueulante vu l'absence des persos de FF, ce qui était pour moi la marque de fabrique de KH.
    jenicris posted the 11/16/2018 at 01:10 PM
    icebergbrulant KH3 + RE2 Remake.

    xenofamicom c'est sur pour l'absence des persos FF? Ca me ferait vraiment chier perso.
    xenofamicom posted the 11/16/2018 at 01:14 PM
    jenicris : Ben j'en ai vu aucun pour le moment
    Et je doute qu'ils attendent le dernier moment pour sortir un gros trailer avec les persos (et univers) de FF

    Dire que dans KH2, il y avait même Sakaguchi dans le jeu...
