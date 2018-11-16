accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
53
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungz
,
neokiller
,
dragooon
,
darksephiroth
,
cyberwolf22
,
pocketstars
,
eruroraito7
,
supatony
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
eldren
,
lordkupo
,
aros
,
shanks
,
korou
,
genzzo
,
taiyls
,
mickurt
,
riuy
,
noctisenix
,
snakeorliquid
,
kyogamer
,
ritalix
,
link49
,
pyrogas
,
640509040147
,
racsnk
,
dantedemon
,
foxstep
,
vlexx
,
kisukesan
,
diablass59
,
darkfoxx
,
escobar
,
testament
,
hado78
,
abaranchi
,
vonkuru
,
spawnini
,
deum
,
renton
,
killia
,
donkeykong06
,
princesnake
,
onykarts
,
xxxxxx0
,
yanissou
,
esets
,
raph64
,
liquidus
,
sephiroth07
,
namxi
,
torotoro59
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
407
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17346
visites since opening :
22143309
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Kingdom Hearts III : Square-Enix dévoile de nouvelles images
Kingdom Hearts
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :
On commence avec le Mode de Raiponce :
Puis le monde de Winnie l’Ourson :
Et pour finir :
Un peu de Maléfique :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://www.khinsider.com/news/Get-Tangled-up-with-our-first-look-at-Mother-Gothel-more-100-Acre-Woods-renders-and-more-13854
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/16/2018 at 12:32 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
rbz
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:38 PM
sora dénote de ouf ( couleurs & outline) avec le monde de winny dans cet opus
chiotgamer
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:40 PM
Rbz
Avec le monde de Xi Jinping tu veux dire ?
link49
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:42 PM
Je précise que j'ai pas tout mis, pour éviter de spoiler un personnage. Au cas où...
jenicris
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:42 PM
Ce jeu.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:46 PM
link49
Je m' en fiche , tu peux me l' envoyer en MP si te plaît ?
link49
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:48 PM
Darkxehanort94
Il suffit de cliquer sur le lien en source en bas de l’article...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:56 PM
jenicris
L'année 2019 va bien commencer
melkaba
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 12:59 PM
La dernière semaine de janvier va être teeeeelllement longue....
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 01:02 PM
Je ne suis pas client des Kingdom Hearts et je comprend l'attente des joueurs ... mais j'ai du mal à comprendre que personne ne pousse une gueulante vu l'absence des persos de FF, ce qui était pour moi la marque de fabrique de KH.
jenicris
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 01:10 PM
icebergbrulant
KH3 + RE2 Remake.
xenofamicom
c'est sur pour l'absence des persos FF? Ca me ferait vraiment chier perso.
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/16/2018 at 01:14 PM
jenicris
: Ben j'en ai vu aucun pour le moment
Et je doute qu'ils attendent le dernier moment pour sortir un gros trailer avec les persos (et univers) de FF
Dire que dans KH2, il y avait même Sakaguchi dans le jeu...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
xenofamicom c'est sur pour l'absence des persos FF? Ca me ferait vraiment chier perso.
Et je doute qu'ils attendent le dernier moment pour sortir un gros trailer avec les persos (et univers) de FF
Dire que dans KH2, il y avait même Sakaguchi dans le jeu...