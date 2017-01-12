accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/01/2017
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Torna Switch : Test Gamekult
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country :
Gamekult a enfin testé le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country et lui attribué la note de 7/10. Pour rappel, voci leur test du jeu de base :
Cette Extension est comprise "gratuitement" dans le Seasson Pass, et est sortie en boite vendredi dernier…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/xenoblade-chronicles-2-torna-the-golden-country-3050878847/test.html
posted the 09/26/2018 at 01:43 PM by
link49
comments (
9
)
kwak
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 01:50 PM
Est ce qu’ils comptent faire une autre extension par la suite comprise dans le season pass ?
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 01:51 PM
1€ stp
greatteacheroni
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 01:51 PM
Bon tu avais raison en disant que c’etait supérieur au jeu d’origine.
Je vais me le prendre en boîte cette semaine. Mais visiblement il y a pas mal de rupture.
amario
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 02:01 PM
Comprise gratuitement dans son season passe.... lui même payant.....
renton
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 02:17 PM
Link49
Bon jeu
donkusei
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 02:24 PM
kwak
Non c'est le dernier contenu pour le jeu. Monolith-Soft est sur une nouvelle IP maintenant.
amario
En effet ça n'a aucun sens.
killia
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 02:38 PM
D'ailleurs,
link49
comment tu as pu avoir accès au test pour faire ta capture?
Tu paie l'abonnement mensuel?
sora78
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 02:38 PM
Peut-on faire ce DLC sans avoir fait le jeu ou on sera perdu ?
greatteacheroni
posted
the 09/26/2018 at 02:42 PM
killia
je suis abonné premium depuis quelques années. Je ne suis pas au courant, les tests ne sont plus accessible aux non abonnés ?
Je vais me le prendre en boîte cette semaine. Mais visiblement il y a pas mal de rupture.
amario En effet ça n'a aucun sens.
Tu paie l'abonnement mensuel?