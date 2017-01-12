Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
link49
link49
all
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Torna Switch : Test Gamekult
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country :



Gamekult a enfin testé le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country et lui attribué la note de 7/10. Pour rappel, voci leur test du jeu de base :



Cette Extension est comprise "gratuitement" dans le Seasson Pass, et est sortie en boite vendredi dernier…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/xenoblade-chronicles-2-torna-the-golden-country-3050878847/test.html
    comments (9)
    kwak posted the 09/26/2018 at 01:50 PM
    Est ce qu’ils comptent faire une autre extension par la suite comprise dans le season pass ?
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/26/2018 at 01:51 PM
    1€ stp
    greatteacheroni posted the 09/26/2018 at 01:51 PM
    Bon tu avais raison en disant que c’etait supérieur au jeu d’origine.
    Je vais me le prendre en boîte cette semaine. Mais visiblement il y a pas mal de rupture.
    amario posted the 09/26/2018 at 02:01 PM
    Comprise gratuitement dans son season passe.... lui même payant.....
    renton posted the 09/26/2018 at 02:17 PM
    Link49 Bon jeu
    donkusei posted the 09/26/2018 at 02:24 PM
    kwak Non c'est le dernier contenu pour le jeu. Monolith-Soft est sur une nouvelle IP maintenant.

    amario En effet ça n'a aucun sens.
    killia posted the 09/26/2018 at 02:38 PM
    D'ailleurs, link49 comment tu as pu avoir accès au test pour faire ta capture?

    Tu paie l'abonnement mensuel?
    sora78 posted the 09/26/2018 at 02:38 PM
    Peut-on faire ce DLC sans avoir fait le jeu ou on sera perdu ?
    greatteacheroni posted the 09/26/2018 at 02:42 PM
    killia je suis abonné premium depuis quelques années. Je ne suis pas au courant, les tests ne sont plus accessible aux non abonnés ?
