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H4ck3d
Xenoblade Chronicles : 3DS vs Wii vs Switch vs Switch 2
Belle évolution
tags :
2
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link49
posted the 06/14/2026 at 11:57 PM by
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comments (
11
)
hyoga57
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 12:01 AM
Article déjà posté.
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article486244.html
cyr
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 05:15 AM
Er je persiste et signe , mais la versions switch2 ne sert a rien.
soulfull
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 06:09 AM
cyr
Merci de me faire economiser des sous.
zephon
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 06:51 AM
ben alors on plagie le lutin vert ?
taiko
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 07:04 AM
Bref c'est fainéant pour le portage de la switch 2 comme souvent.
kameofever
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 07:18 AM
J'ai toujours souhaité le faire en nomade mais la première switch était catastrophique sur les Xeno.
Ce sera l'occasion de découvrir la trilogie sur Switch 2 !
ouroboros4
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 07:26 AM
N'empêche réussir à faire tenir le jeu complet sur N3DS
mrvince
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 09:13 AM
cyr
quand même la diff est largement visible a l'oeil nu sur cette video... Après on peut dire qu'elle sert a rien car c'est le 4eme portage mais en terme de technique y'a pas photo.
cyr
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 09:39 AM
mrvince
ben celui qui a la version switch, elle suffit. Après pour les autres, autant prendre la version switch2 bien entendu.
5120x2880
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 11:03 AM
cyr
Elle sert à jouer en 60 images par secondes avec une définition supérieure, c'est déjà pas mal
gaeon
posted
the 06/15/2026 at 02:58 PM
C'est un gros jeu sur lequel on passe beaucoup de temps, clairement si je devais le refaire je le referai avec cette upgrade même si elle est relativement légère.
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Ce sera l'occasion de découvrir la trilogie sur Switch 2 !