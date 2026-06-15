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Xenoblade Chronicles : 3DS vs Wii vs Switch vs Switch 2


Belle évolution
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    kevinmccallisterrr, link49
    posted the 06/14/2026 at 11:57 PM by suzukube
    comments (11)
    hyoga57 posted the 06/15/2026 at 12:01 AM
    Article déjà posté.

    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article486244.html
    cyr posted the 06/15/2026 at 05:15 AM
    Er je persiste et signe , mais la versions switch2 ne sert a rien.
    soulfull posted the 06/15/2026 at 06:09 AM
    cyr Merci de me faire economiser des sous.
    zephon posted the 06/15/2026 at 06:51 AM
    ben alors on plagie le lutin vert ?
    taiko posted the 06/15/2026 at 07:04 AM
    Bref c'est fainéant pour le portage de la switch 2 comme souvent.
    kameofever posted the 06/15/2026 at 07:18 AM
    J'ai toujours souhaité le faire en nomade mais la première switch était catastrophique sur les Xeno.
    Ce sera l'occasion de découvrir la trilogie sur Switch 2 !
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/15/2026 at 07:26 AM
    N'empêche réussir à faire tenir le jeu complet sur N3DS
    mrvince posted the 06/15/2026 at 09:13 AM
    cyr quand même la diff est largement visible a l'oeil nu sur cette video... Après on peut dire qu'elle sert a rien car c'est le 4eme portage mais en terme de technique y'a pas photo.
    cyr posted the 06/15/2026 at 09:39 AM
    mrvince ben celui qui a la version switch, elle suffit. Après pour les autres, autant prendre la version switch2 bien entendu.
    5120x2880 posted the 06/15/2026 at 11:03 AM
    cyr Elle sert à jouer en 60 images par secondes avec une définition supérieure, c'est déjà pas mal
    gaeon posted the 06/15/2026 at 02:58 PM
    C'est un gros jeu sur lequel on passe beaucoup de temps, clairement si je devais le refaire je le referai avec cette upgrade même si elle est relativement légère.
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