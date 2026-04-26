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Saros
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name : Saros
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
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link49
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[Ps5] Saros sort ce jeudi, allez-vous l'acheter?


Le jeudi 30 avril, Saros sera disponible.



Peu avant, le 28, Bethesda essaiera de refourger ces Code-in-box aux joueurs Switch2. Qu'allez-vous acheter cette semaine?

Source : https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/EP9000-PPSA07631_00-SAROSDELUXE00000/
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    posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:24 AM by link49
    comments (3)
    djfab posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:28 AM
    Je le prends, bien content qu'il soit plus accessible ! Mais d'abord je dois finir Crimson desert !
    link49 posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:38 AM
    Je prends Saros, mais je vais d'abord essayer de trouver Returnal et de le finir.
    playstation2008 posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:56 AM
    Day one of course
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