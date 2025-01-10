accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
[Ps5]Comparaison : Ghost of Yotei VS Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Après le comparatif avec son ainé, voici cette fois-ci un comparatif avec Assassin’s Creed Shadows :
Tout est visionnable ici :
Plusieurs aspects des jeux sont comparés :
C'est peut-être moi, mais je trouve le jeu d'Ubisoft un poil au dessus.
Source :
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/ghost-of-y%C5%8Dtei-vs-assassin%E2%80%99s-creed-shadows-ultimate-graphics-showdown.1688607/
posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:28 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
alucardk
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:29 PM
un poil ? t'es sûr ? c'est un sacrée touffe oui au-dessus oui !
altendorf
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:30 PM
alucardk
Ghost of Yotei foudroie AC Shadows
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:30 PM
Ghost of etant de base une copie des assassin's creed, mon coeur penchera toujours pour ceux qui on inventé le style et non ceux qui l'ont copié
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:32 PM
altendorf
on a pas les memes yeux. Moi je vois un ghost plutot degueu
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:33 PM
altendorf
J'irais doucement avec le "foudroie". Quand tu vois l'eau de AC Shadows, les cheveux, comparer à Ghost...smendou hein
ACS a certes des défauts, mais la technique est violente sur celui-ci,surtout les lumières, qui abrite une technologie que DF a beaucoup mis en avant.
Après GHOST a beaucoup de gros points, et parfois une meilleur finition sur bien des aspects.
ACS c'est plus une approche visuel réaliste, là où GHOST c'est plus artistique...
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:35 PM
Et que les gens ne se laissent pas duper par la photo "models" en fin d'article, GHOST d'un point de vue détail est au dessus. ACS a juste de meilleur effet de lumière et shaders.
