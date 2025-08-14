Square Enix a mis à jour son article « À quels jeux Square Enix pourrez/pouvez-vous jouer sur Nintendo Switch 2 ? » :
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Bravely Default HD Remaster
- Octopath Traveler 0
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Romancing SaGa 2 Remake Switch 2 Edition
La Switch 2 n'est sortie que depuis deux mois environ, mais Square-Enix va/fait preuve d'un soutien considérable.
Source : https://x.com/stealth40k/
posted the 08/14/2025 at 07:18 PM by link49
Après, perso, je vais prendre Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales et Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake sur Switch 2.