The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
name : The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
[Switch 2] Square-Enix va sortir "l'artillerie lourde"
Square Enix a mis à jour son article « À quels jeux Square Enix pourrez/pouvez-vous jouer sur Nintendo Switch 2 ? » :



- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Bravely Default HD Remaster
- Octopath Traveler 0
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Romancing SaGa 2 Remake Switch 2 Edition



La Switch 2 n'est sortie que depuis deux mois environ, mais Square-Enix va/fait preuve d'un soutien considérable.

Source : https://x.com/stealth40k/
    hypermario, negan
    posted the 08/14/2025 at 07:18 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    playshtayshen posted the 08/14/2025 at 07:33 PM
    Cette artillerie est déjà ou va sortir sur d'autres supports en mieux et sans gkc. Au revoir merci
    gat posted the 08/14/2025 at 07:36 PM
    « J’ai muri, j’ai changé »
    jf17 posted the 08/14/2025 at 07:47 PM
    Aucun, la switch 2 pour moi c'est les exclus
    pcsw2 posted the 08/14/2025 at 07:55 PM
    Je me ferais fft dessus en portable ca sera sympas .
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:01 PM
    altendorf posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:02 PM
    gamesebde3 posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:03 PM
    Dans tout ce lot, je ne prendrai que Final Fantasy VII intergrade et dragon quest III.
    link49 posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:09 PM
    Je précise que c'est ironique, d'où les guillemets.

    Après, perso, je vais prendre Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales et Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake sur Switch 2.
    cail2 posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:09 PM
    Ah s'ils s'enflamment pas sur les Game Key Cards ça peut le faire...
    narustorm posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:11 PM
    Gkc rien
    tab posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:14 PM
    clic clic clic
    kikoo31 posted the 08/14/2025 at 08:19 PM
    tab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ac9lyRZ-Gs&list=RD9Ac9lyRZ-Gs&start_radio=1
