Koei Tecmo dévoile les chiffres de ventes de ses franchises:
• Dynasty Warriors - 21M
• Nobunaga’s Ambition - 10M
• Romance of the Three Kingdoms - 8M
• Samurai Warriors - 8M
• Ninja Gaiden - 7.5M
• Nioh - 7.5M
• Atelier - 7.5M
• Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 5M (de joueurs)
Cette nouvelle façon de présenter les chiffres ressemble un peu à de l'enfumage.
Je comprends qu'on puisse donner ainsi lorsqu'on veut mettre en évidence l'importance d'une licence par rapport à un anniversaire.
Prenons par exemple la série Ninja Gaiden:
1988 - Shadow Warriors (Arcade, Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DOS, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, Lynx)
1988 - Shadow Warriors (NES, PC Engine)
1990 - Shadow Warriors II: Ninja Gaiden II (NES, Amiga, DOS)
1991 - Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom (NES, Lynx)
1991 - Shadow Warriors (Game Boy)
1991 - Shadow Warriors (Game Gear)
1992 - Ninja Gaiden (Master System)
1995 - Ninja Gaiden Trilogy (compilation sur Super Nintendo)
2004 - Ninja Gaiden (Xbox)
2005 - Ninja Gaiden Black (réédition, Xbox)
2007 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma (PlayStation 3)
2008 - Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword (Nintendo DS)
2008 - Ninja Gaiden II (Xbox 360)
2009 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (PlayStation 3)
2012 - Ninja Gaiden 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
2012 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus (PlayStation Vita)
2013 - Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge (Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
2013 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus (PlayStation Vita)
2014 - Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows)
2025 - Ninja Gaiden II Black (Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series)
2025 - Ninja Gaiden 4 (Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series)
7,5 millions?
Il doit y avoir un bug car cela ferait pas beaucoup en vérité.
Ce n'est pas une erreur, c'est une licence de niche a cause de sa difficulté extrême et depuis le départ de son créateur charismatique (et fou), beaucoup de fans ont boycotté les suites (Yaiba et 3 ) et les autres versions des jeux (les sigma).