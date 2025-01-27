profile
Koei Tecmo dévoile les chiffres de ventes de certaines de ses licenses


Koei Tecmo dévoile les chiffres de ventes de ses franchises:

• Dynasty Warriors - 21M
• Nobunaga’s Ambition - 10M
• Romance of the Three Kingdoms - 8M
• Samurai Warriors - 8M
• Ninja Gaiden - 7.5M
• Nioh - 7.5M
• Atelier - 7.5M
• Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 5M (de joueurs)
https://x.com/Genki_JPN/status/1883828906400321972
    posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    kratoszeus posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:36 PM
    Carton pour nioh qui a seulement 2 épisodes contrairement à leurs autres licences.
    kikoo31 posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:36 PM
    altendorf posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:42 PM
    Content pour Nioh. Après Dynasty Warriors, il va aussi falloir s'attaquer à une refonte de Samurai Warriors.
    guiguif posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:45 PM
    Ils ont étrangement omis tout ce qui est lié a Dead or Alive (et Project Zero)
    newtechnix posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:50 PM
    kratoszeus clairement car il convient de mettre en parallèle le nombre de titres de chaque série.

    Cette nouvelle façon de présenter les chiffres ressemble un peu à de l'enfumage.

    Je comprends qu'on puisse donner ainsi lorsqu'on veut mettre en évidence l'importance d'une licence par rapport à un anniversaire.

    Prenons par exemple la série Ninja Gaiden:

    1988 - Shadow Warriors (Arcade, Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DOS, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, Lynx)
    1988 - Shadow Warriors (NES, PC Engine)
    1990 - Shadow Warriors II: Ninja Gaiden II (NES, Amiga, DOS)
    1991 - Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom (NES, Lynx)
    1991 - Shadow Warriors (Game Boy)
    1991 - Shadow Warriors (Game Gear)
    1992 - Ninja Gaiden (Master System)
    1995 - Ninja Gaiden Trilogy (compilation sur Super Nintendo)
    2004 - Ninja Gaiden (Xbox)
    2005 - Ninja Gaiden Black (réédition, Xbox)
    2007 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma (PlayStation 3)
    2008 - Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword (Nintendo DS)
    2008 - Ninja Gaiden II (Xbox 360)
    2009 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (PlayStation 3)
    2012 - Ninja Gaiden 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
    2012 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus (PlayStation Vita)
    2013 - Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge (Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
    2013 - Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus (PlayStation Vita)
    2014 - Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows)
    2025 - Ninja Gaiden II Black (Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series)
    2025 - Ninja Gaiden 4 (Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series)

    7,5 millions?

    Il doit y avoir un bug car cela ferait pas beaucoup en vérité.
    kratoszeus posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:52 PM
    newtechnix jeu de niche les gaiden il semblerait
    newtechnix posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:55 PM
    kratoszeus les derniers de la team Ninja demande effectivement du skill
    altendorf posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:58 PM
    newtechnix Il y a beaucoup d'opus qui n'ont pas passé le million
    marchand2sable posted the 01/27/2025 at 09:59 PM
    newtechnix

    Ce n'est pas une erreur, c'est une licence de niche a cause de sa difficulté extrême et depuis le départ de son créateur charismatique (et fou), beaucoup de fans ont boycotté les suites (Yaiba et 3 ) et les autres versions des jeux (les sigma).
