Koei Tecmo dévoile les chiffres de ventes de ses franchises:• Dynasty Warriors - 21M• Nobunaga’s Ambition - 10M• Romance of the Three Kingdoms - 8M• Samurai Warriors - 8M• Ninja Gaiden - 7.5M• Nioh - 7.5M• Atelier - 7.5M• Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 5M (de joueurs)