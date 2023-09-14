profile
Vanillaware annonce Unicorn Overlord
Vanillaware annonce Unicorn Overlord, un T-RPG prévu sur PS5, PS4, Xbox et Switch en Mars 2024.

    kisukesan, axlenz, killia, alexkidd, olimar59, kibix
    posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:41 PM by guiguif
    comments (28)
    gally099 posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:44 PM
    Ca a l'air très chouette !
    lastmajor posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:45 PM
    La meilleur annonce du Direct imo. C'est super beau
    colt posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:45 PM
    un tactic dommage ça sera sans moi et pourtant je jutais bien au debut mais là c'est demi molle
    raioh posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
    La grosse annonce
    Bien sûr, à jouer ailleurs que sur Switch
    keiku posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
    sublime et interessant
    zekk posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
    lui en mars et Eiyuden Chronicle en avril
    wilhelm posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
    Clairement la meilleure annonce du Direct.
    lapala posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
    Si c'est aussi bien que 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ...
    wickette posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:49 PM
    Franchement une bonne annonce
    killia posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:53 PM
    raioh mauvaise langue

    En vrai, 13 Sentinels tournent très bien dessus donc y a moyen que ce soit quali.
    kaiserstark posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:55 PM
    La seule annonce avec la date pour Eiyuden Chronicle que j'ai trouvé intéressants
    yukilin posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:56 PM
    J'aime beaucoup la DA, mais tactical = Pas du tout pour moi. Dommage
    testament posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:57 PM
    Du lourd mon ami.
    slad posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:58 PM
    La meilleure annonce du Direct, bon c'était pas dur en même temps. Et un tactical en plus qui a l'air original, merci Vanillaware j'achète direct !
    shao posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:59 PM
    Le seul jeu qui m'a saucé du direct.
    Je le prendrais sur PS4 pour la peine! Ca leur apprendra de faire des directs aussi merdique!
    raiko posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:00 PM
    Hooooooooo mon dieu .... Vanillaware + T-RPG et ça sort sur Xbox ... je vais jouir là
    Dire que j'ai acheté la PS2, PS3 et la Wii pour leurs jeux Par contre par pitié une sortie en boite les gars !!!!
    khawaz posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:01 PM
    raiko Tu seras l'un des seuls à le prendre sur Xbox lol
    rbz posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:02 PM
    Franchement pas saucé par ce que j'ai vu. J'ai juste été emballé de voir associée vanilla et atlus on verra bien mais Tactical fantasy oue voilà on a fait le tour
    couillonchatbis posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:10 PM
    Intéressé par l'association Atlus et Vanillaware. Un jeu à regarder de près
    slad posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:19 PM
    C'est pas nouveau Atlus en tant qu'éditeur, depuis Dragon's Crown à vrai dire.
    alnohb posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:22 PM
    Vanillaware a toujours été associé a Atlus en fait... Tout simplement parce que les gars de chez Vanillaware sont en fait des anciens salarié d'Atlus qui ont monté leurs propre boite et gardé de bonne relation avec leurs ancien amployeur qui est devenu leur éditeur exclusif.
    plolely posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:22 PM
    rbz couillonchatbis 13 sentinels était déjà édité par ATLUS il me semble
    lapala posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:26 PM
    Et encore avant Odin Sphere
    jenicris posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:31 PM
    Il a l'air bien sympa
    brookk posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:45 PM
    couillonchatbis posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:45 PM
    plolely Tu as raison, merci pour l'info , j'avais zappé
    raiko posted the 09/14/2023 at 04:18 PM
    Khawaz > Et bien je serai le seul s'il le faut
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/14/2023 at 05:05 PM
    Complètement ma came, une dinguerie
