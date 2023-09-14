accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
277
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sunmiels
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5945
visites since opening :
9503237
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Vanillaware annonce Unicorn Overlord
Vanillaware annonce Unicorn Overlord, un T-RPG prévu sur PS5, PS4, Xbox et Switch en Mars 2024.
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
,
axlenz
,
killia
,
alexkidd
,
olimar59
,
kibix
posted the 09/14/2023 at 02:41 PM by
guiguif
comments (
28
)
gally099
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:44 PM
Ca a l'air très chouette !
lastmajor
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:45 PM
La meilleur annonce du Direct imo. C'est super beau
colt
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:45 PM
un tactic dommage ça sera sans moi et pourtant je jutais bien au debut mais là c'est demi molle
raioh
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
La grosse annonce
Bien sûr, à jouer ailleurs que sur Switch
keiku
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
sublime et interessant
zekk
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
lui en mars et Eiyuden Chronicle en avril
wilhelm
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
Clairement la meilleure annonce du Direct.
lapala
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
Si c'est aussi bien que 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ...
wickette
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:49 PM
Franchement une bonne annonce
killia
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:53 PM
raioh
mauvaise langue
En vrai, 13 Sentinels tournent très bien dessus donc y a moyen que ce soit quali.
kaiserstark
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:55 PM
La seule annonce avec la date pour Eiyuden Chronicle que j'ai trouvé intéressants
yukilin
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:56 PM
J'aime beaucoup la DA, mais tactical = Pas du tout pour moi. Dommage
testament
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:57 PM
Du lourd mon ami.
slad
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:58 PM
La meilleure annonce du Direct, bon c'était pas dur en même temps. Et un tactical en plus qui a l'air original, merci Vanillaware j'achète direct !
shao
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 02:59 PM
Le seul jeu qui m'a saucé du direct.
Je le prendrais sur PS4 pour la peine! Ca leur apprendra de faire des directs aussi merdique!
raiko
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:00 PM
Hooooooooo mon dieu .... Vanillaware + T-RPG et ça sort sur Xbox ... je vais jouir là
Dire que j'ai acheté la PS2, PS3 et la Wii pour leurs jeux
Par contre par pitié une sortie en boite les gars !!!!
khawaz
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:01 PM
raiko
Tu seras l'un des seuls à le prendre sur Xbox lol
rbz
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:02 PM
Franchement pas saucé par ce que j'ai vu. J'ai juste été emballé de voir associée vanilla et atlus
on verra bien mais Tactical fantasy oue voilà on a fait le tour
couillonchatbis
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:10 PM
Intéressé par l'association Atlus et Vanillaware. Un jeu à regarder de près
slad
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:19 PM
C'est pas nouveau Atlus en tant qu'éditeur, depuis Dragon's Crown à vrai dire.
alnohb
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:22 PM
Vanillaware a toujours été associé a Atlus en fait... Tout simplement parce que les gars de chez Vanillaware sont en fait des anciens salarié d'Atlus qui ont monté leurs propre boite et gardé de bonne relation avec leurs ancien amployeur qui est devenu leur éditeur exclusif.
plolely
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:22 PM
rbz
couillonchatbis
13 sentinels était déjà édité par ATLUS il me semble
lapala
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:26 PM
Et encore avant Odin Sphere
jenicris
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:31 PM
Il a l'air bien sympa
brookk
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:45 PM
couillonchatbis
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:45 PM
plolely
Tu as raison, merci pour l'info
, j'avais zappé
raiko
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 04:18 PM
Khawaz
> Et bien je serai le seul s'il le faut
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 05:05 PM
Complètement ma came, une dinguerie
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Bien sûr, à jouer ailleurs que sur Switch
En vrai, 13 Sentinels tournent très bien dessus donc y a moyen que ce soit quali.
Je le prendrais sur PS4 pour la peine! Ca leur apprendra de faire des directs aussi merdique!
Dire que j'ai acheté la PS2, PS3 et la Wii pour leurs jeux Par contre par pitié une sortie en boite les gars !!!!