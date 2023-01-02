profile
Hogwarts Legacy
3
Likers
name : Hogwarts Legacy
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6845
visites since opening : 8516648
leblogdeshacka > blog
Hogwarts Legacy trailer final
Le trailer final pour le jeu Hogwarts Legacy, se dévoile et ça s'annonce vraiment sympa.



Le jeu sera disponible le 10 Février 2023, sur PlayStation, XBOX et PC.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/01/2023 at 07:24 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    negan posted the 02/01/2023 at 07:27 PM
    Look en Home
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/01/2023 at 07:29 PM
    negan je me suis demandé justement
    Au pire, piqure de rappel
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo