profile
leblogdeshacka
413
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6655
visites since opening : 8232229
leblogdeshacka > blog
[HBO] Un trailer pour The Last of US
Le premier vrai trailer de la série The Last of US est maintenant dévoilé.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    coldy, torotoro59, korou
    posted the 12/03/2022 at 08:29 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    ioop posted the 12/03/2022 at 08:32 PM
    vivement
    ravyxxs posted the 12/03/2022 at 08:34 PM
    *ElLe a po laA meMè téte kEli dan le gé*

    Vivement,c'est propre
    kirbyu posted the 12/03/2022 at 08:43 PM
    ça donne envie
    torotoro59 posted the 12/03/2022 at 09:45 PM
    ravyxxs les autres persos sont quand même très similaire à ceux du jeu quand-même, hormis Ellie et Sarah.
    J'ai vu la bande annonce et je te fais plaisir mais Ellie c'est vraiment pas ça je regarderai en me disant que c'est Elly et non Ellie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo