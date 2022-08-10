

ATTENTION SPOILERS !!!







La liste des Trophées/Succès pour le jeu Gotham Knights viennent de leaké et ça s'annonce assez ardue. J'ai l'impression moins que la trilogie de Rocksteady mais bien long pour avoir le platine/1000G.Le jeu comporte 49 Trophées, sur PlayStation 5 et 48 sur XBOX. Réparti en 39 bronze, 7 silver, 2 gold et 1 platinum, pour la console de Sony.Earn every Trophy in Gotham KnightsComplete Case File 01: BATMAN'S LAST CASEComplete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLEComplete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWSComplete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADEComplete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLSComplete Case File 06: JACOB KANEComplete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWSComplete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMONUncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. LabsInvestigate the disruption at Quartz LabsKeep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott CenterPut an inmate back behind Blackgate's barsVisit an unlikely source at Blackgate PenitentiaryDiscover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham's streetsInterrupt a presentation at the Monarch TheaterGo to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hoursUnearth a Villain who shouldn't be in Gotham CityCrash a film set and anger the directorCrack the case at Gotham ReservoirComplete all Villain Case FilesPlay as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red HoodComplete all 16 Training Area exercisesFind all of Bruce Wayne's hidden audio recordingsSuccessfully protect Batman's secret identityComplete every Batcycle time trialReach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red HoodUnlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman FamilyUnlock an Ability for the first timeReach the maximum level as any member of the Batman FamilyUnlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red HoodUnlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red HoodDefeat 30 Mob GodmothersDefeat 45 Regulator ShockersDefeat 30 Regulator Drone MastersDefeat 30 Freaks BulldozersDefeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 RocketeersDefeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham CityDefeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter TalonsInflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 timesDiscover all the murals for Tim's Gotham City Street Art projectLocate all Landmarks of Gotham CityRetrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham CityCollect all missing pages from the mythical Historia StrigidaePrevent 250 crimes in Gotham CitySuccessfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single nightComplete 50 ChallengesAcquire 50 Modchips via mod fusionCraft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)Gotham Knights sortira le 21 octobre 2022 sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S et PC.