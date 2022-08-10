La liste des Trophées/Succès pour le jeu Gotham Knights viennent de leaké et ça s'annonce assez ardue. J'ai l'impression moins que la trilogie de Rocksteady mais bien long pour avoir le platine/1000G.
ATTENTION SPOILERS !!!
Le jeu comporte 49 Trophées, sur PlayStation 5 et 48 sur XBOX. Réparti en 39 bronze, 7 silver, 2 gold et 1 platinum, pour la console de Sony.
Heir to the Cowl
Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights
Loose Ends
Complete Case File 01: BATMAN'S LAST CASE
Whisper Words
Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE
Lock and Key
Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS
Bad Apples in Every Orchard
Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE
From Inside Gotham's Wall
Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS
Voiceless
Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE
Seeking Asylum
Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS
Gotham Knight
Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON
To the Victor Go the Spoils
Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs
Quartzer Life Crisis
Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs
Snow Problem
Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center
Cooldown
Put an inmate back behind Blackgate's bars
Har, Har, Har, Very Funny
Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary
Get ReQ'd
Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham's streets
Working Hard or Harley Working?
Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater
Universal Health Scare
Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours
Something in the Clay
Unearth a Villain who shouldn't be in Gotham City
The Show Mud Go On
Crash a film set and anger the director
Rock and a Hard Place
Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir
End of an Era
Complete all Villain Case Files
The Batman Family
Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood
Practice Makes Perfect
Complete all 16 Training Area exercises
Gotham City Confidential
Find all of Bruce Wayne's hidden audio recordings
Solid Alibi
Successfully protect Batman's secret identity
Bat Out of Hell
Complete every Batcycle time trial
Knighthood
Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
A Worthy Successor
Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family
First Step Into the Knight
Unlock an Ability for the first time
He'd Be So Proud of You
Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family
A Momentum Occasion
Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
Unstoppable Force
Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
Family Meeting
Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers
Shock Til They Drop
Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers
Drone You Out
Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters
Bulldozed
Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers
Out of Their League
Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers
The Man-Bat Family
Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City
Talonted
Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons
In Your Element
Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times
Claiming the Mural High Ground
Discover all the murals for Tim's Gotham City Street Art project
History Major
Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City
Batarang Collector
Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City
Read Owl About It
Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae
Expert Crime Fighter
Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City
Not On My Watch
Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night
Protector of Gotham
Complete 50 Challenges
Fusion Expert
Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion
Dressed to Impress
Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)
Gotham Knights sortira le 21 octobre 2022 sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S et PC.
Gotham Knights