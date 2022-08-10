profile
Gotham Knights
2
Likers
name : Gotham Knights
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Warner Bros Montréal
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
413
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6455
visites since opening : 7939880
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Warner Bros Games] La liste des Trophées/Succès en fuite !
La liste des Trophées/Succès pour le jeu Gotham Knights viennent de leaké et ça s'annonce assez ardue. J'ai l'impression moins que la trilogie de Rocksteady mais bien long pour avoir le platine/1000G.


ATTENTION SPOILERS !!!



Le jeu comporte 49 Trophées, sur PlayStation 5 et 48 sur XBOX. Réparti en 39 bronze, 7 silver, 2 gold et 1 platinum, pour la console de Sony.


Heir to the Cowl
Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights

Loose Ends
Complete Case File 01: BATMAN'S LAST CASE

Whisper Words
Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE

Lock and Key
Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS

Bad Apples in Every Orchard
Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE

From Inside Gotham's Wall
Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS

Voiceless
Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE

Seeking Asylum
Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS

Gotham Knight
Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON

To the Victor Go the Spoils
Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs

Quartzer Life Crisis
Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs

Snow Problem
Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center

Cooldown
Put an inmate back behind Blackgate's bars

Har, Har, Har, Very Funny
Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary

Get ReQ'd
Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham's streets

Working Hard or Harley Working?
Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater

Universal Health Scare
Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours

Something in the Clay
Unearth a Villain who shouldn't be in Gotham City

The Show Mud Go On
Crash a film set and anger the director

Rock and a Hard Place
Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir

End of an Era
Complete all Villain Case Files

The Batman Family
Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood

Practice Makes Perfect
Complete all 16 Training Area exercises

Gotham City Confidential
Find all of Bruce Wayne's hidden audio recordings

Solid Alibi
Successfully protect Batman's secret identity

Bat Out of Hell
Complete every Batcycle time trial

Knighthood
Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

A Worthy Successor
Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family

First Step Into the Knight
Unlock an Ability for the first time

He'd Be So Proud of You
Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family

A Momentum Occasion
Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Unstoppable Force
Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Family Meeting
Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers

Shock Til They Drop
Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers

Drone You Out
Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters

Bulldozed
Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers

Out of Their League
Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers

The Man-Bat Family
Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City

Talonted
Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons

In Your Element
Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times

Claiming the Mural High Ground
Discover all the murals for Tim's Gotham City Street Art project

History Major
Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City

Batarang Collector
Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City

Read Owl About It
Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae

Expert Crime Fighter
Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City

Not On My Watch
Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night

Protector of Gotham
Complete 50 Challenges

Fusion Expert
Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion

Dressed to Impress
Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)


Gotham Knights sortira le 21 octobre 2022 sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S et PC.


Gotham Knights
https://amzn.to/3K3RMT8
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/08/2022 at 01:18 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo