name :
One Piece Odyssey
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
ILCA
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Bandai Namco] Un collector pour One Piece Odyssey
Bandai Namco dévoile l'édition collector du jeu One Piece Odyssey.
À l'intérieur nous retrouverons :
-Le jeu
-Un futur pack
-Un diorama
-Un set de 3 cartes postales
-Du DLC's
Le prix est de 159.99€ tout de même.
https://store.bandainamcoent.eu/fr/product/768996/one-piece-odyssey-dition-collector-ps4
posted the 09/15/2022 at 03:38 PM by
leblogdeshacka
wickette
posted
the 09/15/2022 at 04:39 PM
autant si c'était GTA VI je veux bien faire confiance mais les jeux One piece, depuis world seeker, je me méfie beaucoup, même si c'est ILCA derrière qui n'est pas le même studio que world seekers
