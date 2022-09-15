profile
One Piece Odyssey
name : One Piece Odyssey
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : ILCA
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Bandai Namco] Un collector pour One Piece Odyssey
Bandai Namco dévoile l'édition collector du jeu One Piece Odyssey.



À l'intérieur nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un futur pack
-Un diorama
-Un set de 3 cartes postales
-Du DLC's


Le prix est de 159.99€ tout de même.
https://store.bandainamcoent.eu/fr/product/768996/one-piece-odyssey-dition-collector-ps4
    posted the 09/15/2022 at 03:38 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    wickette posted the 09/15/2022 at 04:39 PM
    autant si c'était GTA VI je veux bien faire confiance mais les jeux One piece, depuis world seeker, je me méfie beaucoup, même si c'est ILCA derrière qui n'est pas le même studio que world seekers
