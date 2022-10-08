profile
Gotham Knights
name : Gotham Knights
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Warner Bros Montréal
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Warner Bros Games] Place à Red Hood
Après Batgirl, voici Red Hood en attendant la sortie du jeu Gotham Knights.



La date de sortie de Gotham Knights est toujours calée au 25 octobre 2022 sur PS5, Xbox Series X|S et PC.
    posted the 08/10/2022 at 02:48 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    yanissou posted the 08/10/2022 at 02:49 PM
    Quasi en même temps mais tu a été le plus rapide
