name : Gotham Knights
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Warner Bros Montréal
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
[Warner Bros Games] Une cinématique exclusive pour Gotham Knights
Warner Bros Games Montréal dévoile une nouvelle cinématique du jeu Gotham Knights.
Cette cinématique exclusive nous dévoile Barbara & Dick dans le Belfry.

    posted the 08/05/2022 at 07:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/05/2022 at 08:07 PM
    Barbara like Dick.
    kinectical posted the 08/05/2022 at 08:42 PM
    Niveau graphisme j’ai l’impression que même Assassin creed fait mieux
    bladagun posted the 08/05/2022 at 08:44 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    shambala93 posted the 08/05/2022 at 08:54 PM
    Ça a l’air cheap à souhait !
    yanissou posted the 08/05/2022 at 09:12 PM
    Y'avais tellement moyen de faire un jeu encore mieux que arkham origin , la déception.
