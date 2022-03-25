accueil
leblogdeshacka
articles :
5553
visites since opening :
6658020
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Twitch] Découverte de Tunic
Après, Ghostwire Tokyo ce matin et Far Cry 6, je découvre le jeu Tunic, avec un peu de retard.
posted the 03/25/2022 at 10:40 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
2
)
famimax
posted
the 03/25/2022 at 10:55 PM
P'tin j arrete ce jeu, il me rend dingue, c'est trop dur pour moi et ca prend la tete parfois ce sentiment d'etre bloqué/perdu
shigerumawa
posted
the 03/25/2022 at 11:25 PM
famimax
pour la difficulté tu as des options qui te permettent de le faire en touriste, par contre l'exploration bah c'est pas du tourisme quoi..
