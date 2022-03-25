profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Twitch] Découverte de Tunic
Après, Ghostwire Tokyo ce matin et Far Cry 6, je découvre le jeu Tunic, avec un peu de retard.

    posted the 03/25/2022 at 10:40 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 03/25/2022 at 10:55 PM
    P'tin j arrete ce jeu, il me rend dingue, c'est trop dur pour moi et ca prend la tete parfois ce sentiment d'etre bloqué/perdu
    shigerumawa posted the 03/25/2022 at 11:25 PM
    famimax pour la difficulté tu as des options qui te permettent de le faire en touriste, par contre l'exploration bah c'est pas du tourisme quoi..
