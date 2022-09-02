profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Disney+] Une date pour Obi-Wan Kenobi
La date de sortie de la série Obi-Wan Kenobi est enfin dévoilée.



Ça sera donc, pour le 25 Mai 2022 en exclusivité sur Disney+
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    tynokarts posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:22 PM
    J’ai hâte.
    sora78 posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:28 PM
    yanissou posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:31 PM
    j'ai hate on veux un teaser
    opthomas posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:43 PM
    La seule information excitante de la journée merci pour le partage et l'affiche
