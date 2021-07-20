ajouter un tigre
name : Judgment
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Trailer] Lost Judgement
Un nouveau trailer pour le jeu

    posted the 07/20/2021 at 01:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    ioop posted the 07/20/2021 at 02:33 PM
    ça a l'air de mieux en mieux mais ya trop de jeux à la rentrée, faudra faire des choix ... j'ai déjà fifa 60€ en Septembre (enfin le 1er octobre) et House of Ashes 15€ en octobre

    ensuite faut faire des choix en septembre octobre :

    Life is Strange : True Colors (10/09/21) (PS5)
    Lost Judgment (24/09/21) (PS5)
    Back 4 Blood (12/10/21) (PS5)
    Battlefield 2042 (22/10/21) (PS5)
    Riders Republic (28/10/21) (PS5)

    Je pense prendre Battlefield et ensuite un second jeu de cette liste, probablement Lost Judgment ^^ je vais zapper Life is Strange & Back 4 Blood
