





Petit bonus avec la petite clé USB

Track Listing:



Laced Records annonce, l'arrivée d'un coffret vinyles pour la saga Gears. Enfin, les trois premiers jeux, qui proposent pas moins de 84 musiques.DISC 1 (Gears of War)Side AGears of War14 Years After E-DayJacinto PrisonAttack of the DronesEmbry SquareFish in a BarrelSide BHouse of SovereignsMinh's DeathEntering The TombsTomb of the UnknownsEphyra Streets IEphyra Streets IIMiserable WretchesStay in the LightDISC 2 (Gears of War)Side AChap's Gas StationFill 'er Up at Chap'sI Will Kryll YouImulsion MinesLocusts, Wretches, and Kryll, Oh My5 Cent Cave TourEast Barricade AcademyThe Fenix EstateSide BHidden LabLocusts Over for DinnerRunning With BoomersOh the HorrorTrain Wreck (Locust Theme)Train Ride To HellGears of War RepriseGears of War (Piano)DISC 3 (Gears of War 2)Side AReturn Of the OmenHope Runs DeepGreen As GrassExpectationsFinally, A LeadSide BArmored PrayerHold Them OffDerrick ChaseBuilding ThunderHell Breaks LooseBedlamBreakneckDISC 4 (Gears of War 2)Side ALandownRacing To ExtinctionIf They Can Ride'emHollowUnexpected ChangesMarch Of The HordeHighwayDenizens Of The DeepSide BWith SympathyInsurmountable OddsBump In The NightFrenzyOutpostFinaleAutumn Of MankindDISC 5 (Gears of War 3)Side ARestlessGears Keep TurningMeanwhile Below DeckStalk CityHigh Seas TensionInfected Large and HungryMarcus' RockCalm Before ChaosBridge Too Far IndeedSide BThose Aren't StrandedForever OmenHanover's Favorite SonFence House Suicide PillsGhost TownA Fine MessLoss Of A LeaderDeadland DanceDISC 6 (Gears of War 3)Side ACreeping DreadHammer Meet AnvilCorpser AmbushLast ResortFull CircleJumped Species BarrierAshes Fall DownSide BFathoms BelowGasbag AirwaysParadise FoundFather And SonFury Of The TempestLive For MeFinally A Tomorrow