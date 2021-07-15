Laced Records annonce, l'arrivée d'un coffret vinyles pour la saga Gears. Enfin, les trois premiers jeux, qui proposent pas moins de 84 musiques.
Petit bonus avec la petite clé USB
DISC 1 (Gears of War)
Side A
Gears of War
14 Years After E-Day
Jacinto Prison
Attack of the Drones
Embry Square
Fish in a Barrel
Side B
House of Sovereigns
Minh's Death
Entering The Tombs
Tomb of the Unknowns
Ephyra Streets I
Ephyra Streets II
Miserable Wretches
Stay in the Light
DISC 2 (Gears of War)
Side A
Chap's Gas Station
Fill 'er Up at Chap's
I Will Kryll You
Imulsion Mines
Locusts, Wretches, and Kryll, Oh My
5 Cent Cave Tour
East Barricade Academy
The Fenix Estate
Side B
Hidden Lab
Locusts Over for Dinner
Running With Boomers
Oh the Horror
Train Wreck (Locust Theme)
Train Ride To Hell
Gears of War Reprise
Gears of War (Piano)
DISC 3 (Gears of War 2)
Side A
Return Of the Omen
Hope Runs Deep
Green As Grass
Expectations
Finally, A Lead
Side B
Armored Prayer
Hold Them Off
Derrick Chase
Building Thunder
Hell Breaks Loose
Bedlam
Breakneck
DISC 4 (Gears of War 2)
Side A
Landown
Racing To Extinction
If They Can Ride'em
Hollow
Unexpected Changes
March Of The Horde
Highway
Denizens Of The Deep
Side B
With Sympathy
Insurmountable Odds
Bump In The Night
Frenzy
Outpost
Finale
Autumn Of Mankind
DISC 5 (Gears of War 3)
Side A
Restless
Gears Keep Turning
Meanwhile Below Deck
Stalk City
High Seas Tension
Infected Large and Hungry
Marcus' Rock
Calm Before Chaos
Bridge Too Far Indeed
Side B
Those Aren't Stranded
Forever Omen
Hanover's Favorite Son
Fence House Suicide Pills
Ghost Town
A Fine Mess
Loss Of A Leader
Deadland Dance
DISC 6 (Gears of War 3)
Side A
Creeping Dread
Hammer Meet Anvil
Corpser Ambush
Last Resort
Full Circle
Jumped Species Barrier
Ashes Fall Down
Side B
Fathoms Below
Gasbag Airways
Paradise Found
Father And Son
Fury Of The Tempest
Live For Me
Finally A Tomorrow
