[FNAC] 10€ offert pour 100€
La Fnac propose actuellement 10€ en CC pour 100€ d'achat.




FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dps5%2Bjeux%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 06/12/2021 at 09:33 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    ioop posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:08 AM
    tiens d'ailleurs j'ai les 15€ de ratchet à dépenser pour le prochain jeu

    petit hs, pour ceux qui ont préco le jeu à la fnac, vous avez reçu votre code pour DL les bonus ?
    bladagun posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:38 AM
    ioop pourquoi tu a eu une sorte de sorte clef toi ?!
    ioop posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:53 AM
    bladagun normalement si tu as préco tu dois recevoir un bonus par mail (pas reçu encore)
    bladagun posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:45 PM
    ioop pas reçu aussi mais ton porte clef que tu avait en photo ?
