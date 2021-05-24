ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
410
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4524
visites since opening : 5292883
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Shin Megami Tensei III pour 38€ PS4
Le jeu Shin Megami Tensei III passe actuellement à 38.99€ sur Amazon dans sa version PS4.






Amazon
https://amzn.to/3oIHTzD
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/24/2021 at 10:20 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    angelsduck posted the 05/24/2021 at 10:27 AM
    37.99€ sur PS4 et Switch à l'espace culturel dispo depuis vendredi
    noishe posted the 05/24/2021 at 11:11 AM
    Il est à ce prix là (37,99€) sur Amazon depuis le début du mois
    Je vais attendre encore un peu je pense, vu mon backlog et vu les baisses de prix assez rapides sur les jeux Atlus. En tout cas c'est un excellent jeu, foncez !
    olive posted the 05/24/2021 at 11:42 AM
    J'espère qu'il descendra en promo sur l'eshop, un jeu intrigant, je l'avais essayé sur ps2 mais je m'étais perdu et il était très difficile
    angelsduck posted the 05/24/2021 at 12:20 PM
    olive Bah sinon achète le en physique, il te coutera moins cher, tu le possédera vraiment et tu aura la possibilité de le revendre si tu le souhaite.
    alnohb posted the 05/24/2021 at 12:26 PM
    Comment on fait pour avoir la version avec le DLC Dante et le nouvel add-on ?
    hyoga57 posted the 05/24/2021 at 12:37 PM
    Commande expédiée seulement aujourd'hui pour ma part...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo