[Préco] Shin Megami Tensei III pour 38€ PS4
Le jeu Shin Megami Tensei III passe actuellement à 38.99€ sur Amazon dans sa version PS4.
Amazon
https://amzn.to/3oIHTzD
angelsduck
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 10:27 AM
37.99€ sur PS4 et Switch à l'espace culturel dispo depuis vendredi
noishe
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 11:11 AM
Il est à ce prix là (37,99€) sur Amazon depuis le début du mois
Je vais attendre encore un peu je pense, vu mon backlog et vu les baisses de prix assez rapides sur les jeux Atlus. En tout cas c'est un excellent jeu, foncez !
olive
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 11:42 AM
J'espère qu'il descendra en promo sur l'eshop, un jeu intrigant, je l'avais essayé sur ps2 mais je m'étais perdu et il était très difficile
angelsduck
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 12:20 PM
olive
Bah sinon achète le en physique, il te coutera moins cher, tu le possédera vraiment et tu aura la possibilité de le revendre si tu le souhaite.
alnohb
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 12:26 PM
Comment on fait pour avoir la version avec le DLC Dante et le nouvel add-on ?
hyoga57
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 12:37 PM
Commande expédiée seulement aujourd'hui pour ma part...
Je vais attendre encore un peu je pense, vu mon backlog et vu les baisses de prix assez rapides sur les jeux Atlus. En tout cas c'est un excellent jeu, foncez !