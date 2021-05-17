accueil
410
Likes
Likers
> blog
[MTV Awards] Le plein de trailer !
La nuit dernière, nous avons eu droit à une tonne de Trailers à l'occasion des MTV Awards.
G.I Joe Snake Eyes
Loki
Black Widow
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/17/2021 at 08:02 AM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (3)
3
)
sylphide
posted
the 05/17/2021 at 08:53 AM
C'est étrange de ce dire que dans l'excellente série " Warrior ", deux acteurs joue d'autre rôle comme celui de Sub Zero dans le dernier Mortal kombat ou encore Snake Eyes. Quand des acteurs pue le charisme faut en profiter.
dungas73
posted
the 05/17/2021 at 09:55 AM
Les 3 font envie, meme si je suis plus qu'impatient pour LOKI
ioop
posted
the 05/17/2021 at 10:07 AM
vivement le 9 juin pour l'épisode 1 de Loki ^^
