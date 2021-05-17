ajouter un tigre
[MTV Awards] Le plein de trailer !
La nuit dernière, nous avons eu droit à une tonne de Trailers à l'occasion des MTV Awards.

G.I Joe Snake Eyes




Loki


Black Widow

    sylphide posted the 05/17/2021 at 08:53 AM
    C'est étrange de ce dire que dans l'excellente série " Warrior ", deux acteurs joue d'autre rôle comme celui de Sub Zero dans le dernier Mortal kombat ou encore Snake Eyes. Quand des acteurs pue le charisme faut en profiter.
    dungas73 posted the 05/17/2021 at 09:55 AM
    Les 3 font envie, meme si je suis plus qu'impatient pour LOKI
    ioop posted the 05/17/2021 at 10:07 AM
    vivement le 9 juin pour l'épisode 1 de Loki ^^
