Le coffret vinyles Mass Effect est maintenant disponible en préco sur Zavvi
Variante de couleur exclusive à Zavvi, pressée sur vinyle transparent.
Jaquette quadruple pochette avec marquage UV ponctuel et estampage métallique rouge et noir.
Limité à 300 exemplaires
Liste des pistes -
DISQUE 1 (MASS EFFECT)
FACE 1
1. Uncharted Worlds (1:14)
2. Saren (1:46)
3. The Citadel (1:42)
4. The Presidium (1:30)
5. Spectre Induction (1:52)
6. Protecting the Colony (1:55)
7. The Normandy (1:33)
8. Noveria (2:11)
9. Breeding Ground (3:10)
10. Ilos (1:36)
11. Exit (1:53)
SIDE 2
1. Love Theme (1:47)
2. Sovereign's Theme (1:16)
3. Liara's World (2:33)
4. The Thorian (3:10)
5. Virmire Ride (1:38 )
6. Uplink (1:10)
7. Infusion (1:24)
8. Vigil (1:42)
9. Battling Saren (1:38 )
10. From the Wreckage (1:51)
11. Mass Effect Theme (2:20)
DISC 2 (MASS EFFECT 2)
SIDE 3
1. The Attack (2:38 )
2. The Lazarus Project (1:05)
3. Humans Are Disappearing (1:57)
4. Samara (1:42)
5. The Normandy Reborn (2:04)
6. Miranda (1:40)
7. Freedom's Progress (2:56)
8. Tali (1:22)
9. An Unknown Enemy (2:41)
10. The Illusive Man (2:21)
SIDE 4
1. Horizon (2:56)
2. Thane (1:32)
3. Garrus (1:17)
4. Mordin (1:30)
5. Jack (1:18 )
6. Legion (1:36)
7. Jump Drive (1:46)
8. Suicide Mission (4:43)
9. Reflections (1:15)
10. New Worlds (2:29)
DISC 3 (MASS EFFECT 3)
SIDE 5
1. The Fate Of The Galaxy (1:18 )
2. Mars (2:04)
3. A Cerberus Agent (1:45)
4. The Ardat Yakshi (3:16)
5. A Future For The Krogen (3:25)
6. A View Of Palaven (1:33)
7. Sur'Kesh (2:26)
8. I'm Sorry (2:34)
9. Leaving Earth (2:01)
SIDE 6
1. I Was Lost Without You (2:32)
2. I Am Alive And I Am Not Alone (1:48 )
3. Reaper Chase (2:02)
4. Wake Up (2:00)
5. Aralakh Company (2:33)
6. Betrayal (1:52)
7. A Future That Many Will Never See (1:31)
8. The Fleets Arrive (1:41)
9. An End, Once and For All (2:49)
10. Resolution (1:26)
DISC 4 (BONUS)
SIDE 7
1. Resynthesis (2:08 )
2. Eden Prime (1:20)
3. In Pursuit of Saren (1:35)
4. The Wards (3:13)
5. Victory (0:50)
6. Jacob (1:48 )
7. The Collector Base (1:20)
8. Grunt (0:57)
9. Defeat (2:14)
10. I'm Proud of You (1:12)
11. We Face Our Enemy Together (1:37)
12. We Fought As A United Galaxy (1:53) (Edit Re-arrangement from ME3)
SIDE 8
1. Overlord (1:47) (Overlord DLC)
2. Shadow Broker (2:11) (Shadow Broker DLC)
3. Omega Suite (2:40) (Unreleased compilation of Omega DLC in-game content)
4. Leviathan (2:28 ) (Leviathan DLC)
5. Conversation with Ann (2:20) (Unreleased in-game content Leviathan DLC)
6. Citadel Underbelly (2:11) (Citadel DLC)
7. The End... (0:58 ) (Citadel DLC)
8. Farewell and Into the Inevitable (1:59) (Citadel DLC)
9. I Dream of Sushi (0:48 ) (Citadel DLC)
10. Shepard's Tango (1:03) (Citadel DLC)
11. Flux (1:45)
12. Claw Game (0:18 ) (Unreleased in-game content Citadel DLC)
