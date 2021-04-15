





Variante de couleur exclusive à Zavvi, pressée sur vinyle transparent.Jaquette quadruple pochette avec marquage UV ponctuel et estampage métallique rouge et noir.Limité à 300 exemplaires

Le coffret vinyles Mass Effect est maintenant disponible en préco sur ZavviListe des pistes -DISQUE 1 (MASS EFFECT)FACE 11. Uncharted Worlds (1:14)2. Saren (1:46)3. The Citadel (1:42)4. The Presidium (1:30)5. Spectre Induction (1:52)6. Protecting the Colony (1:55)7. The Normandy (1:33)8. Noveria (2:11)9. Breeding Ground (3:10)10. Ilos (1:36)11. Exit (1:53)SIDE 21. Love Theme (1:47)2. Sovereign's Theme (1:16)3. Liara's World (2:33)4. The Thorian (3:10)5. Virmire Ride (1:38 )6. Uplink (1:10)7. Infusion (1:24)8. Vigil (1:42)9. Battling Saren (1:38 )10. From the Wreckage (1:51)11. Mass Effect Theme (2:20)DISC 2 (MASS EFFECT 2)SIDE 31. The Attack (2:38 )2. The Lazarus Project (1:05)3. Humans Are Disappearing (1:57)4. Samara (1:42)5. The Normandy Reborn (2:04)6. Miranda (1:40)7. Freedom's Progress (2:56)8. Tali (1:22)9. An Unknown Enemy (2:41)10. The Illusive Man (2:21)SIDE 41. Horizon (2:56)2. Thane (1:32)3. Garrus (1:17)4. Mordin (1:30)5. Jack (1:18 )6. Legion (1:36)7. Jump Drive (1:46)8. Suicide Mission (4:43)9. Reflections (1:15)10. New Worlds (2:29)DISC 3 (MASS EFFECT 3)SIDE 51. The Fate Of The Galaxy (1:18 )2. Mars (2:04)3. A Cerberus Agent (1:45)4. The Ardat Yakshi (3:16)5. A Future For The Krogen (3:25)6. A View Of Palaven (1:33)7. Sur'Kesh (2:26)8. I'm Sorry (2:34)9. Leaving Earth (2:01)SIDE 61. I Was Lost Without You (2:32)2. I Am Alive And I Am Not Alone (1:48 )3. Reaper Chase (2:02)4. Wake Up (2:00)5. Aralakh Company (2:33)6. Betrayal (1:52)7. A Future That Many Will Never See (1:31)8. The Fleets Arrive (1:41)9. An End, Once and For All (2:49)10. Resolution (1:26)DISC 4 (BONUS)SIDE 71. Resynthesis (2:08 )2. Eden Prime (1:20)3. In Pursuit of Saren (1:35)4. The Wards (3:13)5. Victory (0:50)6. Jacob (1:48 )7. The Collector Base (1:20)8. Grunt (0:57)9. Defeat (2:14)10. I'm Proud of You (1:12)11. We Face Our Enemy Together (1:37)12. We Fought As A United Galaxy (1:53) (Edit Re-arrangement from ME3)SIDE 81. Overlord (1:47) (Overlord DLC)2. Shadow Broker (2:11) (Shadow Broker DLC)3. Omega Suite (2:40) (Unreleased compilation of Omega DLC in-game content)4. Leviathan (2:28 ) (Leviathan DLC)5. Conversation with Ann (2:20) (Unreleased in-game content Leviathan DLC)6. Citadel Underbelly (2:11) (Citadel DLC)7. The End... (0:58 ) (Citadel DLC)8. Farewell and Into the Inevitable (1:59) (Citadel DLC)9. I Dream of Sushi (0:48 ) (Citadel DLC)10. Shepard's Tango (1:03) (Citadel DLC)11. Flux (1:45)12. Claw Game (0:18 ) (Unreleased in-game content Citadel DLC)