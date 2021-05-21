Chansons du batteur de black metal norvégien Einar Selvik (groupes Vikings, Gorgoroth & Wardruna), il est également connu sous son nom de scène: Kvitrafn (corbeau blanc).



Les paroles sont toutes chantées en vieux norrois et se composent principalement d'extraits et de poèmes édités en vieux norrois skaldique et eddic, à l'exception de la chanson «When Horns Resound» qui a été écrite par Einar.



Selvik a également enregistré avec de nombreux projets dont Det Hedenske Folk, Bak de Syv Fjell, Jotunspor, Sahg, Dead to this World, Faun et Skuggsjá.

Track Listing:Side A – 20:45 approx01. Vigahugr – Lust For Battle02. Dagar eru Taldir – Days Are Numbered03. Drenglynda Skáldið – The Steadfast Skald (Skaldic version)04. Lof hins Gjafmilda – Honour To The Generous05. Helreið Oðins – Odin’s Ride To HelSide B – 23:17 approx06. Til Vinskapar – To Friendship (Skaldic version)07. Hrafnsmál – The Words Of The Raven08. Hausbrjótr – Skullcrusher09. Rúnar skaltu Kunna – Those Runes You Must Know10. Vegurinn til Valhallar – The Way to ValhöllTrack Listing:Jesper Kyd DiscSIDE A:1A Out of the North2A Leofirth’s Honor3A The Bounteous Earth4A Kingdom of Wessex5A Son of Fjord6A Absence of Light7A Leaving ValhallaSIDE: B8B Kingdom of East Anglia09B Shadow – Walker10B Valhalla Nights11B Silent Ambush12B Animus Anomaly13B Ezio’s Family – Ascending to Valhalla (featuring Einar Selvik)Sarah Schachner DiscSIDE A01 The First Departure02 The Swarming03 The Fate of East Mercia04 Asgard Hall of the Aesir (feat. Einar Selvik)05 Blood Red Sails06 Frozen Lands07 Wave WalkerSIDE B08 The Sceptred Isle09 The Bearded Axe (feat. Einar Selvik)10 The Tree of Life11 Trust the Currents12 Father of Gods13 Rivers and Fjords14 Fury of the Northmen15 To the Next World