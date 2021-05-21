ajouter un tigre
[Lakeshore Records] Deux coffrets vinyles pour Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Lakeshore Records vient de dévoiler deux coffrets vinyles Assassin's Creed Valhalla.




Track Listing:

Side A – 20:45 approx

01. Vigahugr – Lust For Battle

02. Dagar eru Taldir – Days Are Numbered

03. Drenglynda Skáldið – The Steadfast Skald (Skaldic version)

04. Lof hins Gjafmilda – Honour To The Generous

05. Helreið Oðins – Odin’s Ride To Hel

Side B – 23:17 approx

06. Til Vinskapar – To Friendship (Skaldic version)

07. Hrafnsmál – The Words Of The Raven

08. Hausbrjótr – Skullcrusher

09. Rúnar skaltu Kunna – Those Runes You Must Know

10. Vegurinn til Valhallar – The Way to Valhöll

Chansons du batteur de black metal norvégien Einar Selvik (groupes Vikings, Gorgoroth & Wardruna), il est également connu sous son nom de scène: Kvitrafn (corbeau blanc).

Les paroles sont toutes chantées en vieux norrois et se composent principalement d'extraits et de poèmes édités en vieux norrois skaldique et eddic, à l'exception de la chanson «When Horns Resound» qui a été écrite par Einar.

*
Selvik a également enregistré avec de nombreux projets dont Det Hedenske Folk, Bak de Syv Fjell, Jotunspor, Sahg, Dead to this World, Faun et Skuggsjá.




Track Listing:
Jesper Kyd Disc
SIDE A:
1A Out of the North
2A Leofirth’s Honor
3A The Bounteous Earth
4A Kingdom of Wessex
5A Son of Fjord
6A Absence of Light
7A Leaving Valhalla
SIDE: B
8B Kingdom of East Anglia
09B Shadow – Walker
10B Valhalla Nights
11B Silent Ambush
12B Animus Anomaly
13B Ezio’s Family – Ascending to Valhalla (featuring Einar Selvik)

Sarah Schachner Disc
SIDE A
01 The First Departure
02 The Swarming
03 The Fate of East Mercia
04 Asgard Hall of the Aesir (feat. Einar Selvik)
05 Blood Red Sails
06 Frozen Lands
07 Wave Walker
SIDE B
08 The Sceptred Isle
09 The Bearded Axe (feat. Einar Selvik)
10 The Tree of Life
11 Trust the Currents
12 Father of Gods
13 Rivers and Fjords
14 Fury of the Northmen
15 To the Next World


Ça devrait sortir le 21 Mai 2021, sauf éventuel report.
https://www.lakeshorerecordsshop.com/product/assassin-s-creed-valhalla-original-game-soundtrack-red-w-yellow-splatter-teal-w-black-smoke
