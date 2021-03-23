ajouter un tigre
Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne HD
3
Likers
name : Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne HD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Préco] Shin Megami Tensei III pour 49.99€
Le jeu Shin Megami Tensei III est maintenant en préco sur la Fnac pour 49.99€.





Pour rappel, le jeu sera entièrement traduit en Français.

Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DShin%2BMegami%2BTensei%2BIII%253A%2BNocturne%2B-%2BHD%2BRemaster%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    burningcrimson
    posted the 03/23/2021 at 08:22 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    burningcrimson posted the 03/23/2021 at 08:27 AM
    Thanks bro
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/23/2021 at 08:42 AM
    burningcrimson
    guchisan posted the 03/23/2021 at 08:50 AM
    dommage, j'adore les RPG, mais plus la possibilité de consacrer autant de temps....
