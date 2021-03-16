ajouter un tigre
Call of Duty Black Ops : Cold War
name : Call of Duty Black Ops : Cold War
platform : Xbox One
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Treyarch
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 -
[Western Digital] Promo sur le DD CoD 2To
Je viens de voir ce DD de la marque Western Digital, spécial Call of Duty Cold War pour 89.99€ au lieu de 130€ pour 2To.




Amazon 89.99€ 2To
Fnac 89.99€
https://amzn.to/38MZsaX
    posted the 03/16/2021 at 02:33 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    echizen posted the 03/16/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Mouai, pour 30-40 euros en plus tu as la version 5 to de la meme marque. Bien plus rentable je trouve
    ravyxxs posted the 03/16/2021 at 03:08 PM
    echizen
