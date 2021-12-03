ajouter un tigre
Retour des cartes Jackpots
Les cartes Jackpots sont de retour, en même temps, j'ai l'impression d'en voir chaque mois.



Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2Fa9858511%2FE-carte-cadeau-Fnac-Darty-Jackpot
    posted the 03/12/2021 at 11:17 AM by leblogdeshacka
    kisukesan posted the 03/12/2021 at 11:43 AM
    C'est cumulable avec les autres offres en cours. Du coup, j'en ai pris deux et pour 105€ je vais récupérer morales en ultimate édition sur PS4, j'ai préco nier replicant et je récupère 20€ au total de chèques cadeaux.
    Ça me fait les 2 jeux à 85€ c'est plutôt pas mal !
    vfries posted the 03/12/2021 at 12:02 PM
    kisukesan Adhérents : 10 € offerts tous les 100 € d’achat avec le code promo FNAC10
    kisukesan posted the 03/12/2021 at 01:00 PM
    vfries oui et c'est rare il me semble mais c'est cumulable avec les 10€ offerts pour la preco de nier
