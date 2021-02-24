ajouter un tigre
[Blu-ray] Batman débarque en 4K avec un steelbook
Après un peu de rupture, le steelbook Batman 1989 est de nouveau en stock.



A l'intérieur nous retrouverons :

-Le film
-La carte du Joker
-Un pin's

Pour 29.99€



FNAC
Amazon

Batman Beyond 21.99€

Amazon
FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dblu-ray%2BBatman%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 02/24/2021 at 03:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    liquidsnake66 posted the 02/24/2021 at 04:02 PM
    Sympa quand-même mais 30 balles ça pique
