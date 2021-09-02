ajouter un tigre
[Préco] Mass Effect Legendary Edition + 10€ en CC
Le jeu Mass Effect Legendary Edition est disponible en préco sur la Fnac pour 69.99€ avec 10€ en CC



FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dmass%2Beffect%2BLegendary%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 02/09/2021 at 09:27 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    skypirate posted the 02/09/2021 at 09:28 AM
    C'est TRES CHER. Esperons que les prix diminuent bien...
    kevisiano posted the 02/09/2021 at 09:47 AM
    Trop cher encore mais ça va baisser. Par contre je le vois pas en dessous de 50€
    ritalix posted the 02/09/2021 at 10:05 AM
    70e aie !
    isora posted the 02/09/2021 at 10:16 AM
    Je prend pas au dessus de 50€ perso.
