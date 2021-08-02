profile
[Hot Toys] Batman Forever
L'un des films les plus sous-estimé de Batman, Batman Forever (bien sombre, avec une histoire où on rentre dans le cerveau de Bruce Wayne) aura droit à deux Hot Toys.




La magnifique Batman en mode Sonar Suit









La figurine mesure près de 30cm, avec de multiples mains et accessoires.



Et enfin la Robin, bien classe aussi.









Pareil que pour Batman, Robin mesure environ 30 centimètres avec vêtements tissu, socle logo, nombreux accessoires et mains interchangeables.

J'ai bien envie de craquer pour mes premières Hot Toys, elles seront disponibles en Juillet en plus donc parfait.
    posted the 02/08/2021 at 01:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/08/2021 at 03:17 PM
    ça a de la gueule put**

    Sinon le film est pas sous-estimer, tous comme sa suite. Ce sont de véritables daubes. Mais les figurines, la je dit pas non!

    Enfin, Robin...le sex-appeal est abusé
    shinz0 posted the 02/08/2021 at 04:00 PM
    Robin et ses tétons
