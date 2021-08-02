La magnifique Batman en mode Sonar Suit

















Et enfin la Robin, bien classe aussi.

















L'un des films les plus sous-estimé de Batman, Batman Forever (bien sombre, avec une histoire où on rentre dans le cerveau de Bruce Wayne) aura droit à deux Hot Toys.La figurine mesure près de 30cm, avec de multiples mains et accessoires.Pareil que pour Batman, Robin mesure environ 30 centimètres avec vêtements tissu, socle logo, nombreux accessoires et mains interchangeables.J'ai bien envie de craquer pour mes premières Hot Toys, elles seront disponibles en Juillet en plus donc parfait.