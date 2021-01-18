profile
Hitman 3
name : Hitman 3
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : IO Interactive
genre : Infiltration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 -
[Trailer de Lancement] Hitman 3
Le trailer de lancement de Hitman 3 est là et bordel, ça sent bon.



Le sera disponible le 20 Janvier
    posted the 01/18/2021 at 03:31 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    ravyxxs posted the 01/18/2021 at 03:47 PM
    J'aime beaucoup le fait qu'ils insistent depuis le 2,que 47 n'est pas seul,j'aime beaucoup l'approche.
    ravyxxs posted the 01/18/2021 at 03:49 PM
    Un trailer pas bullshit,que du gameplay et tout simplement bien monté avec les soins,alalala,c'est ça d'être humble messieurs dames !!
    axlenz posted the 01/18/2021 at 04:28 PM
    ON A HÂTE BORDEL!!! ON A HÂTE. L'une des rares licences pour lesquelles je me permet encore du day one. J'espère recevoir mon jeu demain
