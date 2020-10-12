Netflix investi encore dans le jeux vidéo, en effet après des films et séries sur les licences d'Ubisoft (pour rappel, un film The Division, une série Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil), The Witcher, Cyberpunk et je dois en oublier, voici venir Sonic.
En effet, une série en 3D va voir le jour en exclusivité sur la plateforme de streaming de Reed Hastings.
La série est prévue pour 2022.
Un peu de pitié pour le héros de notre enfance.
Big news today, as Netflix tweeted out that a new 3D animated Sonic The Hedgehog series will premiere in 2022, created in partnership with SEGA, WildBrain and Man of Action Entertainment. For a better idea of what to expect from the series, WildBrain is best known for producing Apple TV+’s Snoopy in Space and Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego while Man of Action Entertainment is best known for Ben 10, Marvel’s Avengers: Assemble, and Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man.
Mouais déjà le collectif Man of Action ça donne pas envie... P'tin fait chier j'aurais aimé qu'ils reprennent Sonic Boom (comme ils ont reprit Dragon par exp)