Netflix investi encore dans le jeux vidéo, en effet après des films et séries sur les licences d'Ubisoft (pour rappel, un film The Division, une série Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil), The Witcher, Cyberpunk et je dois en oublier, voici venir Sonic.En effet, une série en 3D va voir le jour en exclusivité sur la plateforme de streaming de Reed Hastings.La série est prévue pour 2022.