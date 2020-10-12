profile
leblogdeshacka
406
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4146
visites since opening : 4762462
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Netflix] Le hérisson bleu arrive sur Netflix
Netflix investi encore dans le jeux vidéo, en effet après des films et séries sur les licences d'Ubisoft (pour rappel, un film The Division, une série Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil), The Witcher, Cyberpunk et je dois en oublier, voici venir Sonic.



En effet, une série en 3D va voir le jour en exclusivité sur la plateforme de streaming de Reed Hastings.
La série est prévue pour 2022.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:27 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    famimax posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:30 PM
    P'tin qu'ils reprennent directement la série Sonic Boom ca serait bien
    vfries posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:32 PM
    mon fils a bien aimé sonic x et boom.
    bladagun posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Soooonic allez accroché vous, tant pis si je cour plus vite que vous
    jaysennnin posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:46 PM
    vfries sonic x était super bien
    wilhelm posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:51 PM
    Mais arrêtez de le mettre sur une autoroute.

    Un peu de pitié pour le héros de notre enfance.
    famimax posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:52 PM
    http://segabits.com/blog/2020/12/10/netflix-and-sega-announce-sonic-the-hedgehog-3d-animated-series-premiering-in-2022/


    Big news today, as Netflix tweeted out that a new 3D animated Sonic The Hedgehog series will premiere in 2022, created in partnership with SEGA, WildBrain and Man of Action Entertainment. For a better idea of what to expect from the series, WildBrain is best known for producing Apple TV+’s Snoopy in Space and Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego while Man of Action Entertainment is best known for Ben 10, Marvel’s Avengers: Assemble, and Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man.



    Mouais déjà le collectif Man of Action ça donne pas envie... P'tin fait chier j'aurais aimé qu'ils reprennent Sonic Boom (comme ils ont reprit Dragon par exp)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/10/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Espérons que son design soit réussi dès le 1er coup cette fois...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo