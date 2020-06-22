ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[News] Joel Schumacher est mort
Le réalisateur de The Lost Boys, Batman Forever et Batman & Robin entres autres est mort aujourd'hui à l'âge de 80 ans.

    posted the 06/22/2020 at 06:46 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    shinz0 posted the 06/22/2020 at 06:50 PM
    RIP

    The Lost Boys un bon souvenir d'ado
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/22/2020 at 06:51 PM
    il n'a pas fait que des grands films, mais certains m'ont marqué (L'Expérience interdite / Chute libre / Phone Game).
    jenicris posted the 06/22/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Rip
    famimax posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:00 PM
    RIP j'espere que ses 2 adaptations incomprises de Batman deviendront cultes au fil du temps...
    octobar posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:03 PM
    nicolasgourry Phone Game est un putain de film.
    sora78 posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:06 PM
    Jamais vu The Lost Boys il était bien ?
    R.I.P.
    minbox posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:12 PM
    R.I.P.
    venomsnake posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:12 PM
    Son meilleur film pour moi : 8MM
    coopper posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:20 PM
    sora78 Certainement son meilleur film avec Chute Libre.
    idd posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:23 PM
    rip, il avait déjà 80ans, le temps passe si vite:/

    Par contre niveau filmographie je retiendrais plus des films comme Chute libre, Génération perdue, 8MM ou Le client
    maxleresistant posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:23 PM
    octobar et Tigerland!
    yukilin posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:26 PM
    Phone game j'avais beaucoup aimé.
    RIP
    kabuki posted the 06/22/2020 at 07:38 PM
    The losts boys quel film RIP
