Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Rumeur : Darksiders Genesis et Death Stranding en fin d'année
Multi
Voici une Rumeur autour des jeux Darksiders Genesis et Death Stranding :
Selon Articblue, source fiable de JeuxVideo-live.com, à qui l'on doit les premies détails sur le jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Darksiders Genesis sortirait en fin d'année sur Ps4 et Nintendo Swtich.
On remarquera d'ailleurs que Death Stranding est lui aussi prévu en fin d'année...
Source :
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/darksiders-genesis-confirme-son-nom-et-son-existence--93941
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/25/2019 at 09:57 AM by
link49
comments (
12
)
qbigaara49
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:01 AM
Il sort pas sur one genesis
link49
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:02 AM
Qbigaara49
Pas précisé, même si je pense que oui, mais pour être sûr, je ne l'ai pas mis...
qbigaara49
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:06 AM
link49
ok
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:13 AM
Death Stranding un Mix entre Metal gear et Resident evil
misterpixel
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:17 AM
ducknsexe
Resident Evil?
voxen
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:19 AM
Déjà un nouveau Darksiders ? Pas que je me plains, mais vu l'état du 3 à la sortie...
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:40 AM
Curieux des deux jeux, mais je suis intrigué par darksiders en espérant moins de problèmes que pour le 3.
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 10:54 AM
misterpixel
le projet d horreur cher konami a capoter kojima et Norman Reedus on réediter l experience en incluant des elements hybride qui peuvent s apparenté a resident evil comme les experience en laboratoire ( le bébé ou bien l espèce de creature invisible ) . pour l instant on a pas vu grand chose mais le dernier trailer montre bien que le jeu s oriente sur quelque chose d assez sombre et horrifique
sebalt
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 11:03 AM
Aucun rapport ou presque avec Resident Evil
Ducknsexe
, Death Stranding se rapproche plus d'une horreur cosmique à la Lovecraft.
roy001
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 11:13 AM
sebalt
de se que l'on a pu voir ça na absolument rien avoir avec Lovecraft. Faut lire les livres ( même si ultra compliqué a comprendre) avant de le rapprocher même de loin a Lovecraft.
misterpixel
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 11:16 AM
ducknsexe
Silent Hills à la rigueur, mais RE je vois toujours pas.
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/25/2019 at 11:41 AM
sebalt
misterpixel
juste ce côté biologique avec ces expérience ( bébé incubateur du réservoir ) C est mon ressenti.
Non rien à voir avec lovecraft, je connais l univers de Howard Phillips, c est carrément autre chose.
Non rien à voir avec lovecraft, je connais l univers de Howard Phillips, c est carrément autre chose.