Voici une Information autour du jeu Days Gone :
Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants:
- Days Gone (Ps4) – 9/9/7/10 [35/40]
- Katana ZERO (Nintendo Switch) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
- Team Sonic Racing (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 9/9/8/8 [34/40]
- Shiritsu Verbara Gakuen : Versailles no Bara Re*imagination (Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- World of Warships (Ps4, Xbox One) – 8/7/8/9 [32/40]
- Box Boy! + Box Girl! (Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- The Way Remastered (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
- Panty Party (Nintendo Switch) – 6/7/6/7 [26/40]
Il obtient donc la meilleure note parmi les jeux testés cette semaine, avec la version Nintendo Switch du jeu Katana ZERO...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/05/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1588
