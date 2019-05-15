Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Days Gone
47
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/26/2019
Days Gone Ps4 : Famitsu donne enfin son verdict
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Days Gone :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants:

- Days Gone (Ps4) – 9/9/7/10 [35/40]
- Katana ZERO (Nintendo Switch) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
- Team Sonic Racing (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 9/9/8/8 [34/40]



- Shiritsu Verbara Gakuen : Versailles no Bara Re*imagination (Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- World of Warships (Ps4, Xbox One) – 8/7/8/9 [32/40]
- Box Boy! + Box Girl! (Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- The Way Remastered (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
- Panty Party (Nintendo Switch) – 6/7/6/7 [26/40]

Il obtient donc la meilleure note parmi les jeux testés cette semaine, avec la version Nintendo Switch du jeu Katana ZERO...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/05/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1588
    posted the 05/15/2019 at 06:13 AM by link49
    comments (13)
    carapuce posted the 05/15/2019 at 06:58 AM
    Il a l'air de cartonner Days Gone au Japon. En tête des ventes depuis sa sortie, il fait mieux que God of War, Detroit et The Last Guardian en seulement 2 semaines.
    linkald posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:02 AM
    Si Katana ZERO à 35, Days Gone mérite 17 ou 18...
    link49 posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:04 AM
    Days Gone devrait être premier : https://store-tsutaya.tsite.jp/rank/game.html cette semaine encore au Japon...
    misterpixel posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:19 AM
    Qui aurait misé sur Days Gone comme étant l'une des licences exclusive PlayStation la plus forte au Japon, du moins pour l'instant.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:21 AM
    Moi je suis content surtout pour le studio, ça devrait leur donner confiance et espoir pour la suite d’un prochain jeu, histoire de pas se dire on est les mauvais élèves de la classe derrière les autres prod de Sony. Chapeau à eux, et maintenant ont maîtrise mieux la technique lol.
    misterpixel posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:25 AM
    ravyxxs Et on arrête avec les écrans noirs
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:26 AM
    Vous êtes encore à encenser days gone, oui c'est bon faudrait passer à autre chose
    link49 posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:51 AM
    Linkald J'ai pas testé ce jeu, il est bien...
    linkald posted the 05/15/2019 at 08:00 AM
    link49 Génialissime, vivement la suite (en DLC gratuit :good
    link49 posted the 05/15/2019 at 08:00 AM
    Linkald Ca donne envie. Il est sorti en boite ou pas...
    linkald posted the 05/15/2019 at 09:19 AM
    link49 Pas prévu pour l'instant
    leren posted the 05/15/2019 at 09:32 AM
    Sonic qui va se manger un mur car etant comme onrush.
    link49 posted the 05/15/2019 at 10:01 AM
    Linkald Dommage...
