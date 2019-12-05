accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
THQ Nordic
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-aventure
link49
Achat Nintendo Switch : Quitte à repasser à la caisse
Achats
J'ai pris le jeu Darksiders sur Nintendo Switch :
Objectif, revendre toute la trilogie sur Xbox One :
Le jeu est vraiment propre sur cette console :
Je l'ai eu à 14.99 euros, donc ça va...
Source :
member15179.html
posted the 05/12/2019 at 02:50 PM by
link49
tit64
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:07 PM
C'est vrai que le jeu à l'air interressa.t!
excervecyanide
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:07 PM
ce premier darksiders était super bien, barlog devrait s'en inspirer pour son prochain gow, à la place de mettre son focus sur re4, uncharted et dragon's lair
balf
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:35 PM
excervecyanide
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:39 PM
je vais bientôt me faire darksiders 3, j'attendais qu'il soit mieux au niveau des patch et au final je l'ai oublié.
spawnini
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:40 PM
gat
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:47 PM
excervecyanide
Tu dois pas sniffer du sucre en poudre toi.
sonilka
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 03:58 PM
excervecyanide
en effet ca serait la moindre des choses. J'espère d'ailleurs que GG s'inspirera de Haze pour son prochain KZ.
link49
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:11 PM
Je l'ai surtout pris car le 2 sortira normalement sur Switch. En espérant que le 3 suive le même chemin...
ostream
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:13 PM
Faut mettre le jeu en mode performance pour avoir un framerate au dessus des 30FPS par contre le jeu n'est plus en 1080p en docké, même plus en HD en portable, c'est plus flou et plus aliasé. Aucun intérêt de prendre cette version à moins de vouloir y jouer en mode portable dans ces conditions.
j49
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:15 PM
Tu as la trilogie sur Xbox One mais tu veux la revendre et rejouer au 1 sur Switch.. je comprends pas..
link49
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:16 PM
ostream
Oui, c'est pour le refaire en mode portable que je l'ai repris. Et aussi pour être sur que je finirais le deuxième...
escobar
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:22 PM
excervecyanide
mais
link49
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:23 PM
j49
Je pense que la trilogie ressortira sur Switch, et je suis plus un joueur portable que de salon...
wadewilson
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 04:39 PM
excervecyanide
Merci pour la rigolade
zephon
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 05:35 PM
le deuxième est déjà annoncé pour aout 2019 il me semble
link49
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 05:45 PM
Zephon
Oui :
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article433721.html
Le 30 août apparemment...
darksly
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 05:58 PM
spawnini
escobar
gat
il a trouvé le bout de la terre plate et a sauté dans le trou après cette fine anal yse
kikoo31
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 06:07 PM
escobar
excervecyanide
juin
shambala93
posted
the 05/12/2019 at 06:41 PM
excervecyanide
alias le kéké illettré...
