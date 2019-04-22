accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
salocin
,
kurosama
name :
Mortal Kombat 11
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
433
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3fromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
suzukube
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
haorus
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
torotoro59
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18082
visites since opening :
24669708
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Mortal Kombat 11 : Notes, Moyenne Metacritic et Test Gamekult
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Mortal Kombat 11 :
L'embargo ayant pris fin, voici les notes obtenues par le jeu :
- PSU : 9/10
- Criticalhit : 9/10
- Thesixthaxis : 7/10
Puis le test de Gameblog :
Et le test de Gamekult :
Et pour finir, sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Pour rappel je jeu sortira le 23 avril prochain...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/mortal-kombat-11-review-embargo-lifts-on-april-22-5am-pacific.112768
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:03 PM by
link49
comments (
18
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:10 PM
Link49
j'ai rien dit...j'ai parlé trop vite, désolé.
link49
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:10 PM
Nicolasgourry
OK. Je vais le rajouter de suite...
dungas73
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:15 PM
Ils l’ont mis à carrefour mais à 69€
faut attendre demain pour qu’il passe en prix d’appel 44 ou 46€ je sais plus
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:16 PM
Le jour ou ils vont arreter de faire des deplacements et des animations assez raide dans MK,on aura la le plus gros et meilleur MK qui soit.
link49
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:16 PM
Nicolasgourry
On se contentera de la note alors...
escobar
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:21 PM
dungas73
https://www.carrefour.fr/catalogue/carrefour/hypermarche-PROMO17-6317-000-2019-Y174bpjW?version=V1&page=61
eldrick
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:21 PM
Du dlc a prévoir
Comme tous les jeux de combat en fait mais pourquoi le souligner maintenant .
lucrate
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:21 PM
C'est moi où les défis tours sont extrêmement durs ? j'arrive pas à m'y amuser comme dans Injustice 2
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:22 PM
link49
j'ai quand même réussis à lire leur conclusion et les "+" et les "-", sans payer ^^
link49
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:24 PM
Nicolasgourry
Petit chanceux...
mehdiii31
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:26 PM
Je reviens de carrefour est c’est donc officiel le jeu est bien prévu pour mai sur Switch. C’est génial comment je vais éviter tout les spoilers...
link49
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:27 PM
Nicolasgourry
En fait, il est pas payant, je le rajoute...
ioop
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:27 PM
c'est férié ... j'ai préco le jeu samedi soir, je ne pense pas l'avoir demain ... ils vont surement l'expédier demain (fnac) et je vous le recevoir mercredi midi
negan
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:29 PM
''Du dlc a prévoir''
kidicarus
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:29 PM
mehdiii31
tu as du mal avec la date depuis qu'on en parle le 23 sur l'eshop et le 9 mai en boite; c'est bête car ça limite le vente.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:32 PM
link49
ah donc j'avais raison en fait ^^
link49
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:33 PM
Nicolasgourry
Ils ont surement changé d'avis entre temps...
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 12:33 PM
je l'aurais bien acheté mais pas fan des jeux de fight + tous ces dlc en plus
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Comme tous les jeux de combat en fait mais pourquoi le souligner maintenant .