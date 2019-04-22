Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Mortal Kombat 11
2
Likes
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : Xbox One
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
433
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18082
visites since opening : 24669708
link49 > blog
all
Mortal Kombat 11 : Notes, Moyenne Metacritic et Test Gamekult
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Mortal Kombat 11 :



L'embargo ayant pris fin, voici les notes obtenues par le jeu :

- PSU : 9/10
- Criticalhit : 9/10
- Thesixthaxis : 7/10

Puis le test de Gameblog :



Et le test de Gamekult :



Et pour finir, sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Pour rappel je jeu sortira le 23 avril prochain...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/mortal-kombat-11-review-embargo-lifts-on-april-22-5am-pacific.112768
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:03 PM by link49
    comments (18)
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:10 PM
    Link49 j'ai rien dit...j'ai parlé trop vite, désolé.
    link49 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:10 PM
    Nicolasgourry OK. Je vais le rajouter de suite...
    dungas73 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:15 PM
    Ils l’ont mis à carrefour mais à 69€ faut attendre demain pour qu’il passe en prix d’appel 44 ou 46€ je sais plus
    ravyxxs posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:16 PM
    Le jour ou ils vont arreter de faire des deplacements et des animations assez raide dans MK,on aura la le plus gros et meilleur MK qui soit.
    link49 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:16 PM
    Nicolasgourry On se contentera de la note alors...
    escobar posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:21 PM
    dungas73 https://www.carrefour.fr/catalogue/carrefour/hypermarche-PROMO17-6317-000-2019-Y174bpjW?version=V1&page=61
    eldrick posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:21 PM
    Du dlc a prévoir
    Comme tous les jeux de combat en fait mais pourquoi le souligner maintenant .
    lucrate posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:21 PM
    C'est moi où les défis tours sont extrêmement durs ? j'arrive pas à m'y amuser comme dans Injustice 2
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:22 PM
    link49 j'ai quand même réussis à lire leur conclusion et les "+" et les "-", sans payer ^^
    link49 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:24 PM
    Nicolasgourry Petit chanceux...
    mehdiii31 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:26 PM
    Je reviens de carrefour est c’est donc officiel le jeu est bien prévu pour mai sur Switch. C’est génial comment je vais éviter tout les spoilers...
    link49 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:27 PM
    Nicolasgourry En fait, il est pas payant, je le rajoute...
    ioop posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:27 PM
    c'est férié ... j'ai préco le jeu samedi soir, je ne pense pas l'avoir demain ... ils vont surement l'expédier demain (fnac) et je vous le recevoir mercredi midi
    negan posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:29 PM
    ''Du dlc a prévoir''

    kidicarus posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:29 PM
    mehdiii31 tu as du mal avec la date depuis qu'on en parle le 23 sur l'eshop et le 9 mai en boite; c'est bête car ça limite le vente.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:32 PM
    link49 ah donc j'avais raison en fait ^^
    link49 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:33 PM
    Nicolasgourry Ils ont surement changé d'avis entre temps...
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:33 PM
    je l'aurais bien acheté mais pas fan des jeux de fight + tous ces dlc en plus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre