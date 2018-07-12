accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
SSB.U Switch : Le plein d'images pour Joker de Persona 5
Super Smash Bros
Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :
On commence par des Images du Combattant, publiées sur le site officiel :
On passe à son stage, Mementos :
Un aperçu des couleurs alternatives :
Des personnages apparaîtront en arrière-plan lors d'un combat :
Puis quelques Esprits :
Pour rappel, ce DLC sortira demain, le 17 avril donc…
Source :
https://www.smashbros.com/fr_FR/fighter/71.html
posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:52 PM by
link49
comments (
1
)
kaminari
posted
the 04/17/2019 at 06:04 PM
Ils prennent vraiment beaucoup de temps c'est ouf Joker il va sortir à 23h59 si ce n'est demain
Sinon il a l'air très intéressant Nul sans son persona et cheaté avec
Sinon il a l'air très intéressant Nul sans son persona et cheaté avec