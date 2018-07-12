Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
link49
SSB.U Switch : Le plein d’images pour Joker de Persona 5
Super Smash Bros


Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



On commence par des Images du Combattant, publiées sur le site officiel :















On passe à son stage, Mementos :





Un aperçu des couleurs alternatives :



Des personnages apparaîtront en arrière-plan lors d’un combat :



Puis quelques Esprits :





Pour rappel, ce DLC sortira demain, le 17 avril donc…

Source : https://www.smashbros.com/fr_FR/fighter/71.html
    kaminari posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:04 PM
    Ils prennent vraiment beaucoup de temps c'est ouf Joker il va sortir à 23h59 si ce n'est demain
    Sinon il a l'air très intéressant Nul sans son persona et cheaté avec
